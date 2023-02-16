SPOKANE — Walla Walla High School's girls basketball team fell behind 25-7 after one quarter and bowed to Mead, 68-31, in session two of the Class 3A District 8 tournament on Tuesday, Feb. 14.
The Blue Devils, now 11-11, faces Mt. Spokane in a loser-out game on Thursday at 5 p.m. in the Wa-Hi gym.
"Mead is a very disciplined team which made the first half of the game very difficult," Blue Devil coach Tresa Reibel said. "We played a much better second half. Mead scored 22 the second half and we scored 20. My kids never gave up. Now we are focused on Mt Spokane."
Madison Reibel led Wa-Hi on Tuesday with nine points, Cami Martin had seven, Miriam Hutchens scored six, and Jailyn Davenport chipped in with five.
