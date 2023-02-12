Senior guard Lauryn Bergevin scored a game-high 22 point to lead Walla Walla High School to a 62-59, loser-out victory over University in the opening round of the Class 3A District 8 girls basketball tournament on Saturday, Feb. 11.
Wa-Hi's home-court triumph lifted its record to 11-10 on the season and sets up a showdown with Greater Spokane League powerhouse Mead on Tuesday in Spokane at 6 p.m. to commence the double-elimination phase of the tournament.
Bergevin and Cami Martin scored six points apiece in the first quarter as Wa-Hi forged a 16-9 lead.
The Titans rallied with a 20-point second quarter and evened the score by halftime, 29-29. Julianna Jeross led University's charge with seven points.
Nine third-quarter points from Bergevin helped the Blue Devils to a seven-point spread, 46-39, after three.
Bergevin and Martin scored five points each in the fourth period and Madison Reibel had four as Wa-Hi hung on for the survive-and-advance win.
The Blue Devils prevailed despite a gallant effort in the final period by University's Eliannah Ramirez. She scored 13 of her team-high 21 points in the fourth quarter.
"I'm so excited," Wa-Hi coach Tresa Reibel said. "I can't tell you how happy I am. We earned that one. The girls have worked so hard. They've earned it."
