PASCO — The Walla Walla High girls golf team finished in third place at the 3A Mid-Columbia Conference-Greater Spokane League District 8 Championship at Sun Willows Golf Course after the second round on Tuesday, May 16.
The Blue Devils team qualifies for the State tournament, which is Tuesday and Wednesday at The Golf Club at Hawks Prairie in Olympia.
Wa-Hi senior Emerson Schulke led the Blue Devils with a second-round 80 to finish tied for sixth place, while junior Alison Scruggs shot an 88 to finish close behind in eighth place.
"Emerson had a great second round, shooting a career-best 80 on a tough course in very windy conditions," Wa-Hi coach Bill Howard said. "She was disappointed after her first round, but she got in some late practice back here in Walla Walla. Whatever she figured out worked, as she shot 16 strokes lower on a tougher day.
"She had about a 10-foot birdie putt on the 18th green to shoot 79," he said. "She hit a good putt. but it just slid past and she tapped in for her 80. It's nice to see someone who put in so much work in such a short time have it pay off in a pressure situation. Emerson has really only played competitive golf for about two years now, but she's still able to compete with girls who have played quite a bit longer than her."
Now, the Blue Devils focus on the State tourney.
"This is the first time Wa-Hi has made it to State as a team in several years," Howard said. "Making the cut will be tough, but with Emerson and Alison leading the way, we're hoping to get to play on Day two.
"I'm really proud of all the girls on the team," he said. "None of them have played golf for more than a year or two, but they've worked hard on their games and it showed."
Southridge senior Jillian Hui had a solid second round, shooting an even-par 72 to win the individual District title with a two-day total of 147. She won by six strokes over Nadalie Cannell of Hermiston, who had 153, with Mount Spokane's Mia Bontrager nine strokes back at 156 to place third.
In the opening round on Monday, Scruggs led the Blue Devils with a 92 and was tied for seventh individually.
Wa-Hi sat in third place after the opening round.
Schulke shot a 96 and was in a tie for 13th.
"The District tournament is always set up a bit tougher," Howard said. "The tees were back and the rough is pretty long at Sun Willows.
"We tried to keep things low key going in, but sometimes it's hard not to think about making it to State," he said. "We played OK on Day 1 and still have a shot at advancing. If we can just relax and play like we have most of the season, we have a good shot at getting through."
The top three teams and the top six individuals not on the top three teams advanced to State.
