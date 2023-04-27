COLLEGE PLACE — Hanford's girls tennis team dispatched Walla Walla High, 7-0, in Mid-Columbia Conference play at Walla Walla University on Thursday, April 27.
In singles play, the Falcons' Lily Dang swept Blue Devil Keegan Isenhower, 6-0, 6-0, Nicole Samaan downed Clara Johnson, 6-0, 6-0, Grace Dang beat Breonna Juhsaz, 6-2, 6-1, and Maya Wunschel defeated Lesley Garcia, 6-0, 6-1.
In doubles play, Wa-Hi's Alexa Diaz and Kaitlyn Flinders fell, 6-4, 6-1, Emily Garcia-Sanchez and Erkya Cortez were defeated, 6-1, 6-2, and Kelly Gonzales and Angie Zavala-Pence lost, 6-1, 6-1.
The Blue Devils, now 4-8 overall and 2-5 in MCC play, next go to Southridge on Tuesday.
"Hanford has continued for years to show some of the top competition that we have seen in our league," Blue Devils coach Presley Foust said. "Though our numbers today don’t reflect the play we performed, each player walked off the court with a positive aspect on how they played. As we start winding down the season, the competition we are facing is getting stronger. We have two more weeks of work until we get to postseason play.
"We have a greater aspect of the competition we are facing, and what we have to improve on if we want to be successful," she said. "We have various goals we need to achieve and are looking forward to our next matches ahead.”
