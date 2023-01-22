RICHLAND — Walla Walla High School gutted out a 66-60 overtime victory over Hanford in Mid-Columbia Conference girls basketball action on Saturday, Jan. 21.
The win improved Wa-Hi's MCC record to 6-4 and is 8-6 overall.
The Blue Devils' Lauryn Bergevin scored a game-high 21 points including 12 in the fourth quarter. Nine of her final-period points were realized from 3-point range.
Wa-Hi led 17-12 after one quarter and by only four at halftime, 27-23. Miriam Hutchens, who ended up with 14 points, and Carly Martin led the Blue Devils in the opening half with seven and six points, respectively.
The visitors managed just eight points in the third quarter, but came alive in the final period with 19.
The Blue Devils outscored the Falcons 12-6 in the extra session. Six different Wa-Hi players tallied in overtime.
"My team powered through some adversity — showing incredible resilience pulling out a win on the road against Hanford," Wa-Hi coach Tresa Reibel said. "So incredibly proud of this team. They played hard all four quarters and hit some big shots.
"It’s always tough on the road, but to pull it out in overtime makes it that much sweeter," she said. "I often tell them I don’t coach effort, you have to bring that everyday… and they did."
The Blue Devils host Hermiston on Tuesday.
