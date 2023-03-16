SPOKANE — Walla Walla High's girls tennis team was edged by Mount Spokane here on Thursday, March 16, 4-3.
“Commitment and mental strength was the perfect description for today's matches," Blue Devils JV coach Presley Foust said. "Though we walked away without a victory, each individual player stepped on the court with confidence and a positive attitude.”
In singles play, Mount Spokane's Hannah Meythaler defeated Wa-Hi's Clara Johnson, 7-5, 6-4, and Ava Weishaar downed Emily Garcia-Sanchez, 6-2, 6-1.
The Blue Devils got on the board with Breonna Juhsaz beating Brianna McKeel, 6-2, 7-6 (7-4), and Sofia Cruz defeating Anna Miller, 6-4, 6-2.
Wa-Hi kept up its winning ways when Alexa Diaz and Keegan Isenhower handled Mount Spokane's Bryce Stevens and Sophie Murio, 7-5, 6-1.
Then, the Wildcats' Ava Bunney and Almina Zukic defeated the Blue Devils' Angie Zavala and Kelly Gonzales, 6-2, 6-1, and Grace Hena and Violet Johnson secured the match victory with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Wa-Hi's Eryka Cortez and Piper Fredrickson.
“Alexa Diaz and Keegan Isenhower’s match started off slow," Foust said. "They ended in a spot where they were down 1-5 in the first set. I watched them collectively control their shots, communicate and take control of the match. They took the first set 7-5 and turned around and won the second set 6-1. It was amazing to see their confidence build and hit the shots we have been working on.
"Breonna Juhsaz battled through every point in her second set," she said. "Moving her player back and forth, landing her serves and taking control of the court. Sofia Cruz played every point with precision and control. Her forehand cross court was unmatched.
“Every player, win or lose, stepped on the court radiating positivity," Foust said. "Mount Spokane has continued to be a tough opponent and great competition for our players. Being three weeks into the season, they exceeded playing expectations. We are looking forward to our future this season.”
Wa-Hi next goes to Pendleton on Monday.
