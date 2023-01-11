KENNEWICK — Walla Walla High School led 11-10 after one quarter of its Mid-Columbia Conference girls basketball game with the host Lions on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
But Kennewick scored the first nine points of the second quarter, ended the period with 18, continued its momentum in the second half, and roared to a 59-43 victory.
The loss dropped Wa-Hi to to 4-3 in the MCC and 5-5 overall.
Lauryn Bergevin led the Blue Devils with 15 points and Madi Reibel added 11.
Wa-Hi travels to Pendleton for a non-league game on Friday.
