RICHLAND — Twenty-five Walla Walla High boys and girls track and field athletes are headed to Tacoma for the Washington State Championships after the District 8 3A/4A meet at Fran Rish Stadium on Friday and Saturday, May 19-20.
The State 2A/3A/4A meet is at Mount Tahoma Stadium in Tacoma from Thursday through Saturday.
Both the Wa-Hi boys and girls teams placed third at the District 8 meet.
"We had a very, very good state qualifying meet this weekend," Blue Devils coach Eric Hisaw said. "I'm so proud of our staff and athletes for the way they approached the meet, their focus and their ability to compete under really difficult conditions with the heat.
"There is always disappointment in a meet like this, especially when maybe the toughest District to qualify for the state meet is ours, and we only get two athletes out per event (to State), guaranteed," he said. "It's a shame for this side of the state, but it's a numbers game and a ratio of total schools around the state. There will be kids competing at the state meet in some events from other districts, which wouldn't make our district's top 8! But, our kids were awesome and we are sending 25 kids over the mountains and THAT we are going to celebrate!"
Leading Wa-Hi's effort at the District meet were relays.
"Our 4x100 and 4x200 relays were the absolute highlight of the meet for us!" Hisaw said. "Both the girls and boys teams broke the school record, as did the girls' 4x200!"
The Blue Devil girls 400 relay of Kaitlyn King, Jailyn Davenport, Cami Martin and Ashlyn Nielsen won in 49.06.
"The girls' 4x100 led right from the start with a terrific lead-off leg from Kaitlyn King and, after her handoff to Jailyn Davenport, we were in great position!" Hisaw said. "Jailyn ran a really strong second leg down the backstretch and handed it off to Cami Martin, who powered the team to the lead and Ashlyn Nielsen finished the race off as our anchor! We have a little more in the tank, and I do think we can run in the 48-second range. And this group can do it, they are tied for second in the state right now in the 3A division!"
The Wa-Hi boys' 400 relay of Isaiah Roberson, Caleb Morehead, Ian Calhoon and Jake Hisaw likewise won in 42.20.
"The boys, like the girls team, had a sensational leadoff leg from Isaiah Roberson, and then he handed the baton to Caleb Morehead, who tore down the straight in what I think was his best leg of the year, and handed off to Ian Calhoon," Hisaw said. "Ian held out position and has truly been the key to this team dropping the time like it has. He runs the corner really well! Ian handed off to Jake Hisaw, who was about 5-7 meters behind Mt. Spokane and Southridge. But by the time he got to the finish line, Jake had chewed everyone up and overcame the deficit for the boys to claim another District title and take over the 3A state lead in this event! There's great chemistry with these four kids right now and it's so exciting to see them run this fast!"
The Blue Devil girls also set a school record in the 800-meter relay, with Martin, Ava Nelson, Davenport and Nielsen winning in 1:43.44.
"Cami Martin destroyed the field with her lead-off leg, and Ava Nelson only extended the lead once she got the baton!" Hisaw said. "Ava handed off to Jailyn Davenport, who held her own against one of the best 200-meter girls in the state, and gave the baton to Ashlyn Nielsen, who kept the lead and won fairly convincingly! They broke their own school record by two seconds, which they set last year! They are now the No. 2-ranked team in the 3A ranks in the state!"
Adi Andrews also punched her ticket to state by finishing second in the girls javelin, with a lifetime best throw of 117 feet, 10 inches.
"She overcame a pretty nasty ankle sprain a month ago and has really done a nice job staying patient and focused with her return for us," Hisaw said. "I'm really proud of her and her competitiveness to be able to qualify as a sophomore!"
Nielsen also qualified by finishing second in the 100 meters.
"It was her third best time of the year and I think she's ready for a bit of a time drop," Hisaw said. "She's been here for about 4-5 weeks. She's got a great chance to do this at the state meet."
Kirsten Anderson qualified for state in the pole vault after missing her first two attempts at 10 feet, but then cleared 10-6 on her first attempt to take second for a State berth.
Martin then won the District 8 triple jump with a lifetime best of 36-9.25.
"She's seeded fourth going into the State meet and we think there's a 37-foot jump in her, and she is going to make it happen in Tacoma!" Hisaw said.
On the boys side, "We also had some terrific efforts!" he said.
Christopher Norris threw farther than the state qualifying mark in the discus to place fourth at 153-10.
"He's in such a great groove right now in the discus!" Hisaw said. "I really believe he can throw over 160 feet and be on the podium. He's going to have a great meet, he's doing everything right and this is his best event right now and I'm so excited for him!"
Sy McGuire had a personal-best javelin throw of 163-03 to take second.
"He's an explosive kid and his best is still to come!" Hisaw said.
Brody Hartley returned from two weeks off with illness in late April and early May, "and he's starting to really come out of that now!" he said. "He ran a really smooth 3200-meter run and then was able to outkick a Mt. Spokane runner over the last 110-meters to come away with the victory (in 9:05.60)!
"Ian Lash ran the 3,200-meter race of his life and fought and scratched his way over eight laps to run just under the state qualifying time to get to state!" Hisaw said of his fourth-place finish. "So excited for him!"
Hartley also qualified for State with a second-place finish in the 1,600 in 4:15.64.
Jake Hisaw became only the third Wa-Hi athlete in the last 26 years to qualify for State in four events.
"It's a really big accomplishment!" coach Hisaw said. "He was third in the 110 high hurdles, but ran faster that the state qualifying time to punch state ticket No. 1. He then anchored the 400 relay that won.
"On Day 2, he dominated the 300 hurdles from start to finish," he said. "He was 15 meters head with three hurdles to go and was able to cruise in for the win (in 38.71). He's starting to really figure out his race pattern now, and I really believe another fast time is going to come out at the state meet!
"Lastly, he finished second in the 200-meter to the 3A state leader," Hisaw said. "A great day for him and he's got a chance to have a big-time State meet.
"There are so many other kids that had PRs, or performed well, and got on the podium," he said. "Caleb Morehead in the 400 and 200, Isaiah Roberson in the triple jump, Liam Bergevin in the 800 with an almost two-second PR to run 1:58!
"We had four boys in the javelin final, three in the shot put final," Hisaw said. "Ava Nelson ran a lifetime best in the 400 to finish third and just missed the qualifying mark by .17 seconds! Aimee Foster had a three-foot PR in the discus, Jaily Davenport was third in the high jump, and Nick Davis-Phillips was fourth and these two just missed the trip to state!
"Our kids were champions!" he said. "We told them all we fully expect from them is to compete as hard as they can, to stay focused on the task at hand and leave nothing on the track. If you can do that, then you can and will walk away a champion. And that's what they are! Love these kids and I'm so excited for the state meet!"
