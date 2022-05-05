COLLEGE PLACE — Amilia Gutierrez and Keegan Isenhower paired to win a doubles match for Walla Walla High School's varsity girls tennis team Wednesday, May 4, but the Blue Devils fell to their Richland opponents in a 6-1 team loss at the Walla Walla University courts.
Grace McDevitt and Kelly Gonzales both played to tiebreakers in their respective singles matches for the Blue Devils (1-6 record) as did Lauren Adams and Alexa Diaz in doubles.
“We played some very good tennis had some opportunities to close out matches," Blue Devils coach Keven Peck said. "We just need more experience in tight match situations. Fortunately, its matches like these that provide that experience."
The Blue Devils saw their regular season finale Thursday against Kennewick get postponed to Monday.
But they look to come out just a strong.
"We will take what we learned today and apply it to our next match — like we have been doing all season," Peck said. "I am always proud of how the girls compete for every point and use each match as a learning opportunity.”
