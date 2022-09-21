Walla Walla High took a 3-1 Mid-Columbia Conference volleyball defeat at the hands of Chiawana in the Blue Devils' gym on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
The Riverhawks won 25-16, 25-21, 16-25, 25-15.
"Our team struggled to find our rhythm tonight," Wa-Hi coach Christina Dove said. "We had a slow start and came out quiet and tentative in our first two sets, losing both.
"The third set, we came out more focused and played more together and confident," she said. "We made smart serving choices and chose aggressive lines of attack offensively that led us to the third-set win. But unfortunately we were unable to carry over the momentum we built, and lost in the fourth set.
"It was definitely an off night for us, we need to work hard on staying focused and holding each other accountable when the score is against us," Dove said. "Right now, we are crumbling under the pressure. We have a tremendous amount of potential, I’m just waiting for it to 'click' and the girls to believe it, too."
Eden Glaus smacked 12 kills, and had 17 digs and an ace for the Blue Devils, with Kasey Wegner recording six kills, two blocks and 10 digs, Sidney McCauley had six kills, 12 digs and four aces, and Jailyn Davenport had five kills, three aces, 15 assists. 11 digs and a block.
Wa-Hi's Lauryn Bergevin came up with 19 digs, Jaiden Williams had five kills and two digs, Sofia Glaus dished six assists and had a dig, Reese Carlson had a dig, Taylor Sucharda had an ace and two digs, and Whitney Griffith had a kill and two blocks.
Wa-Hi, now 3-2, next go to Kamiakin on Thursday.
"We are ready for the challenge," Dove said. "I hope this loss lights a fire under us and we use it as an opportunity to grow as a team, and learn from our struggles."
(0) comments
