PASCO — Chiawana won a hard-fought, five-set Mid-Columbia Conference volleyball match over Walla Walla High here on Tuesday, Oct. 18.
The Riverhawks pulled out the victory, 25-16, 24-26, 17-25, 25-14, 16-14.
"Coming off of our big win over Hanford last week, we had high hopes to knock off another 4A powerhouse, but stretches of inconsistencies were our downfall," Wa-Hi coach Christina Dove said. "It was a hot-and-cold game for us. We fought hard in the close sets, but really had a hard time hitting around Chiawana's tall front line. We were scrappy on defense to hang in long rallies; we just couldn't execute in the tight sets to pull out the win.
"In order to beat these strong MCC teams, we know that we need to limit our unforced errors," she said. "It's definitely a focus for us in our late-season play and as we prepare for the postseason."
Leading the Blue Devils were Sidney McCauley with 13 kills, an ace, 16 digs and an assist, Jailyn Davenport with 10 kills, 19 assists, two blocks and eight digs, and Sofia Glaus, who handed out 22 assists and had six digs and four aces.
Eden Glaus recorded 10 kills, two aces, a block and 22 digs, Lauryn Bergevin came up with 23 digs, and had three assists and an ace, Kasey Wegner had five kills, two blocks, four digs and an ace, Whitney Griffith had four kills, a block and three digs, and Jaiden Williams had three kills and two blocks.
The Blue Devils, now 8-5, next host Kamiakin on Thursday evening.
