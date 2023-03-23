KENNEWICK — Walla Walla High's boys golfers sit in first place in the Mid-Columbia Conference 3A ranks after winning a match at Kennewick's Zintel Creek Golf Course on Wednesday, March 22.
Wa-Hi defeated MCC rivals Southridge, Hermiston and Kennewick on Wednesday.
Carson Hutchinson and Nile Dumser led the way for the Blue Devils with rounds of 74. Hutchison and Dumser are tied for first in the 3A individual standings.
All five Blue Devil golfers had personal best season scores.
The four counting scores for the team score of 317, besides Hutchison and Dumser, included Kamryn Winters with 84 and Devin Evans with an 85.
The Blue Devil Boys play again next Wednesday at Canyon Lakes in Kennewick.
