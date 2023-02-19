KENNEWICK — Walla Walla High School fell behind the host Lions 9-0 early in the first quarter of a winner-to-state, loser-out contest — the finale of the Class 3A District 8 boys basketball tournament on Saturday, Feb. 18.
But the Blue Devils closed to within two, 11-9, at the quarter break, scored 25 points in the second period, and withstood a late Kennewick rally to post a 57-53 victory in the Lions' Den.
Wa-Hi, which lost both of its regular-season meetings with Kennewick, will take a 12-12 record into a loser-out contest on Tuesday after winning for the third time in four games.
Pairings and game times will be known by mid-day on Sunday.
Daniel Coram, who scored a game-high 17 points, scored five in the first quarter for Wa-Hi while Dane Gardea and Will Sullivan added a basket apiece for the Blue Devils.
Ken Higgins led Wa-Hi's second-quarter charge with eight points including a pair of 3-point shots. Gardea and Coram matched Higgins with two treys each and Kahiau Helm drained a triple of his own.
The Blue Devils led 34-20 at halftime.
Sullivan had six points in the third quarter to help Wa-Hi maintain a double-digit advantage after three, 45-33.
Kennewick closed to within one possession late in the fourth quarter, but Coram registered one bucket and made four free throws in as many tries — the latter pair with 14.4 seconds left — to secure the Blue Devils' conquest.
"I’m so proud of our guys, they just keep fighting," Wa-Hi coach Adam Berg said. "Down nine to start the game and they just kept fighting. Things went south late, but they stayed positive and made some big plays. Daniel made some huge free throws in a big moment.
"This team has battled and won three loser-out games to make it to the state tournament," Berg said. "It’s a great achievement, but we aren’t done yet."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.