SPOKANE — Walla Walla High's boys tennis team picked up a 5-2 non-league victory over Mount Spokane here on Thursday, March 16.
"Today was a beautiful day at Mount Spokane High School, sunny, mild wind, perfect conditions for a match in March," Blue Devils coach Bryan Eggart said of his 2-0 squad. "The Blue Devil boys had a fabulous outing, showing growth both physically and mentally on all courts.
"Our singles matches set the tone for the day, only dropping four games in a total of eight sets," he said. "Led by our No. 1 singles player, Ken Higgins, he started out the match with a 6-0, 6-0 victory having not dropped a game in his first two matches of the season. He played very dominant tennis in both the serve and return game, dictating the pace of play throughout the majority of points.
"At No. 2 singles, Micah Case had another very strong outing as well, winning 6-0, 6-1, playing smart tennis from the baseline, while showing an all-court game by closing out points at the net.
"At No. 3 singles, Rudy Entrikin also had a strong match, winning 6-0, 6-1," Eggart said. "He also showed patience from the baseline and aggressive net play leading to a lot of quick breaks of serve and service holds.
"Rounding out the singles rotation for the day was Jakob Clearman at No. 4 singles," he said. "He also opened up his match with a 6-0 first set, and in the second set was able to work on some different tactics for future matches taking it with a score of 6-2. Anytime you get a singles sweep, you know that progress is happening both physically and mentally.
"Our doubles teams also had a strong outing," Eggart said. "Even though we lost at first and second doubles, we played very tight, three-set matches. If we play a handful of critical points in either of those matches more effectively, we would have come out on top.
"This was a valuable learning experience for all of our doubles players today," he said. "Both the Wildcats and the Blue Devils showed a lot of fight on the doubles courts today. Our No. 3 doubles team was the highlight of our doubles play, winning in straight sets and closing out the second set after being down 5-2 with five straight games of holds and breaks. It's always great to see two seniors come together and play very well with one another, which was exactly what Kai (Sinnott) and Will (Anderson) did today.
"Overall, this was a great program win against one of the stronger boys' tennis program in the Spokane area," Eggart said. "This definitely sets the tone for us moving forward into next week, as we will be traveling for dual matches against both Clarkston and Lewiston, who have strong programs as well."
