The Walla Walla High boys tennis team hosted Chiawana in the first Mid-Columbia Conference match of the season on Tuesday, March 28, and picked up a 7-0 victory.
That came a day after the Blue Devils won a 7-0 match at Hermiston to finish non-league play at 4-1.
"Doubles play today showed a tremendous amount of both growth and determination," Wa-Hi coach Bryan Eggart said. "I was pleased at how hard all of our doubles players continued to fight and challenge for each ball being played.
"The matches of the day, from a competitive standpoint came at No. 2 and No. 3 doubles," he said. "Isaac Creason and Jackson Adams at No. 2 doubles dropped the first set in a tie-break, losing 7-4. After that, they rallied for the second and third sets, winning 6-2 in both. The difference in the sets was very obvious. They formulated a plan after losing the initial tie-break and executed that plan to perfection. They constantly attacked the weaker of the two tennis players and routinely collected errors.
"At No. 3 doubles, the tandem of Will Anderson and Kai Sinnott also dropped a close first set, losing 6-4," Eggart said. "They knew they had to play critical points better moving forward in the match and that's exactly what they did, winning the second set 7-5 and the third set 7-6 in the tie-break.
"Our most dominant performance in doubles came in at No. 1. Ethan Locati and Robert Horton did an exceptional job playing to each other's strengths. Ethan was very consistent from both the baseline and the net. While Robert was extremely aggressive in his service games and net play. Their styles blended effortlessly, controlling a vast majority of the points, taking the match 6-2, 6-0.
"Singles performances have been the most consistent element of our team this year and today was no different. We won all four matches in straight sets, controlling points both mentally and physically. I thought all of our singles players played outstanding from the baseline. We were also very good in the category of holding serves. This was in large part due to getting a quality first-serve percentage in all four matches. I couldn't be more proud of the way Ken (Higgins), Micah (Case), Jakob (Clearman) and Rudy (Entrikin) competed. They are definitely strong upperclassmen leaders both on and off the court.
"It was great to go 4-1 in our non-league schedule," Eggart said. "I knew if we kept the same mental focus and competitive spirit, then we could open up league play with a win. It's always nice to get the first one when you open the conference. We know we will have a very competitive match coming up on Thursday at Kamiakin High School. They are a quality program with lots of wins on their non-league schedule as well. Looking forward to some competitive tennis on Thursday."
On Monday, the Blue Devils traveled to Hermiston in a match postponed from Thursday, and handed the Bulldogs a 7-0 defeat.
"After having the match postponed last Thursday, due to weather, it was nice to return to Hermiston for a better day on the courts," Eggart said. "Our singles contingent of Ken Higgins, Micah Case and Rudy Entrikin controlled their matches from start to finish. Other than a few minor hiccups, all three executed their mental play and shot making very well.
"Jakob Clearman, who came into the match with an injured ankle, really showed a lot of heart to pull out the straight set victory at No. 3 singles," he said. "After trading games with Joaquin Nava, for nine straight games, Jakob found himself down 5-4. At the changeover, we talked about how he needed to focus on every point and fight for every ball. From this point forward in the match, he not only won three straight games to close out the first set 7-5, but he also went on to win six straight in the second set. His mental framework and toughness was outstanding. I couldn't be more pleased as a coach watching him compete.
"In doubles, we accomplished something we haven't been able to do all year," Eggart said, "which was to get the doubles sweep, winning all three matches. This has always been one of the foundations of our program's success. As doubles teams and players, we needed to get focused on taking advantage of first serve opportunities, returning well to the open side of the court, and playing tactical doubles at the net. All three of these goals were achieved in today's doubles matches.
"The tandems of Jackson Adams and Isaac Creason, along with Will Anderson and Kai Sinnott, showed control over their matches from start to finish," he said. "I was very pleased with our second and third doubles teams and the progression that I saw today during their matches. The best set of doubles came at No. 1, featuring the pair of Roberton Horton and Ethan Locati. This was by far and away the best match of the year. They showed a lot of resilience in the second set after being down 5-4. We talked about what they could do to regain momentum. They hit quality first serves and returns moving forward, they played smart tactical tennis from the baseline, and they were both aggressive to the ball when they were at net. This led to them closing out the final three games of the set, to take the second set 7-5. Robert and Ethan not only showed trust in each other, but a lot of mental maturity to play quality points in the biggest moments of the second set."
"Overall, this was a quality outing by all Blue Devil boys tennis players," Eggart said.
Wa-Hi, now 5-1 overall and 1-0 in MCC play, go to Kamiakin on Thursday.
