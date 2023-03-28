HERMISTON — Walla Walla High's boys tennis team traveled to Hermiston in a match postponed from Thursday, and handed the Bulldogs a 7-0 defeat on Monday, March 27.
"After having the match postponed last Thursday, due to weather, it was nice to return to Hermiston for a better day on the courts," Blue Devils coach Bryan Eggart said. "Our singles contingent of Ken Higgins, Micah Case and Rudy Entrikin controlled their matches from start to finish. Other than a few minor hiccups, all three executed their mental play and shot making very well.
"Jakob Clearman, who came into the match with an injured ankle, really showed a lot of heart to pull out the straight set victory at No. 3 singles," he said. "After trading games with Joaquin Nava, for nine straight games, Jakob found himself down 5-4. At the changeover, we talked about how he needed to focus on every point and fight for every ball. From this point forward in the match, he not only won three straight games to close out the first set 7-5, but he also went on to win six straight in the second set. His mental framework and toughness was outstanding. I couldn't be more pleased as a coach watching him compete.
"In doubles, we accomplished something we haven't been able to do all year," Eggart said, "which was to get the doubles sweep, winning all three matches. This has always been one of the foundations of our program's success. As doubles teams and players, we needed to get focused on taking advantage of first serve opportunities, returning well to the open side of the court, and playing tactical doubles at the net. All three of these goals were achieved in today's doubles matches.
"The tandems of Jackson Adams and Isaac Creason, along with Will Anderson and Kai Sinnott, showed control over their matches from start to finish," he said. "I was very pleased with our second and third doubles teams and the progression that I saw today during their matches. The best set of doubles came at No. 1, featuring the pair of Roberton Horton and Ethan Locati. This was by far and away the best match of the year. They showed a lot of resilience in the second set after being down 5-4. We talked about what they could do to regain momentum. They hit quality first serves and returns moving forward, they played smart tactical tennis from the baseline, and they were both aggressive to the ball when they were at net. This led to them closing out the final three games of the set, to take the second set 7-5. Robert and Ethan not only showed trust in each other, but a lot of mental maturity to play quality points in the biggest moments of the second set."
"Overall, this was a quality outing by all Blue Devil boys tennis players," Eggart said.
Wa-Hi, now 4-1, open Mid-Columbia Conference play against Chiawana at Walla Walla University on Tuesday afternoon.
