CHENEY, Wash. — Walla Walla High's boys swim and dive team won three of four duals at a meet at Eastern Washington University on Saturday, Jan. 7.
The Blue Devils defeated Cheney, Hanford and Hermiston, but fell to Pullman, 98-85. Since Wa-Hi has other meetings with Cheney, Hanford and Hermiston, only the Pullman dual is for the record.
Wa-Hi was leading Pullman through the first eight events, but Pullman then pulled ahead after the ninth event, the 200 Freestyle relay.
"We were missing two of our freshman standouts, Eli Bona and Hayes Hendley, who would have scored valuable points, making the meet even closer," Blue Devils coach Nancy Rose said.
Relay and individual event results versus Pullman included:
In the 200 Medley relay, the “A” squad of Noah Stillman, Jerry Yao, Graham Johnson and Zach Juhnke outtouched Pullman by .16 to take first in a time of 1:49.35.
In the 200 Freestyle relay, the “A” squad of Caleb Goin, Zechariah Frierson, Kai Lincoln and Juhnke finished second in a time of 1:39.23.
In the 400 Freestyle relay, the “A” squad of Goin, Johnson, Stillman and Yao finished second in a time of 3:41.07.
Fifteen Blue Devils scored points in their individual events.
Senior Juhnke won both the 50 freestyle (23.52) and the 100 freestyle (51.55).
Sophomore Johnson won the 100 butterfly (1:01.23) and was third in the 200 freestyle (2:05.12).
Senior Zach Evans won the six-dive event with a score of 159.00.
Freshman Stillman was second in both the 200 freestyle (2:01.48) and the 100 backstroke (57.84).
Sophomore Yao was second in both the 200 Individual Medley (2:15.62) and the 100 breaststroke (1:07.64).
Senior Anthony Avalos was second in the six-dive event with a score of 142.00.
Senior Emmett James was third in diving with a score of 128.70.
Senior Goin was fourth in both the 200 IM (2:24.67) and the 100 freestyle (54.46).
Junior Zechariah Frierson was fourth in both the 50 freestyle (25.74) and the 100 butterfly (1:10.21).
Junior John Hughett was fourth in the 100 breaststroke (1:18.28) and fifth in the 100 butterfly (1:11.02).
Sophomore Jake Buratto was fourth in the 100 backstroke (1:06.65) and fifth in the 200 freestyle (2:11.12).
Freshman Reilly Lemma was fourth in the 500 Freestyle (6:27.92).
Sophomore Bryce Hollopeter was fifth in the 200 IM (2:41.61).
Junior Henry Wutzke was fifth in the 500 freestyle (6:38.52).
Freshman Sean Elmenhurst was fifth in the 100 breaststroke (1:19.90).
Wa-Hi had two more athletes qualify for District championships, as freshman Jay Guest qualified in both the 500 freestyle (7:08.77) and the 100 breaststroke (1:23.71), and freshman Evan Allen qualified in the 100 backstroke (1:21.17).
The Blue Devils now have 20 swimmers qualified for the District championships to be held at Kelso High School Feb. 3-4.
Wa-Hi's four divers will have their first opportunity to qualify for Districts at the 11-dive meet in Wenatchee this Friday.
"All of the divers had their best six-dive score today," Rose said. "Most of the swimmers had personal best times. They continue to be incredibly positive and encouraging to one another."
Wa-Hi has its next swim competition is the Blue Devils' final meet at home on Tuesday 4:30 p.m., at Whitman College's Harvey Pool, where they will recognize five seniors. Chiawana, Cheney, Hanford, Hermiston, Pasco and Richland will all be competing in various dual competitions.
