KELSO, Wash. — Walla Walla High's boys won the combined District 4/8 3A Swim and Dive Championships at Kelso High here on Saturday, Feb. 4.
The top two finishers in each event earned allocations to the Washington state championships, and the top 12 finishers in each event scored points. The state dive championships will be at the King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way, Wash., on Feb. 16, with the swim championships at the same venue on Feb. 17-18.
The Blue Devils won with 369 points, followed by Mountain View at 231, Prairie 219, Kelso 209, Cheney 119, Hermiston 75 and Heritage 10.
"Although I expected the boys to be District champs, they outperformed my expectations, dominating the competition, winning by 138 points," Wa-Hi coach Nancy Rose said. "Their energetic enthusiasm built throughout the meet. All of the athletes swam personal best times in this total team effort. We will find out if Walla Walla earns additional wildcard allocations when the state psych sheet is posted online on Sunday, Feb. 12."
In the first event, the 200 Medley relay, Wa-Hi's squad of Noah Stillman, Jerry Yao, Hayes Hendley and Zach Juhnke finished in third place in 1:44.36, just 0.11 seconds off from second and just 0.72 seconds off of the school record.
Last year, this time was fast enough to earn a wildcard allocation to state.
In event No. 2, the 200 freestyle, freshman Stillman (1:48.86) and freshman Eli Bona (1:49.14) went 1-2, passing senior Jack Houlahan from Prairie on the last lap, with both earning allocations to state.
Sophomore Jake Buratto finished fifth (2:02.82) and junior Henry Wutzke 11th (2:16.26).
In the third event, the 200 Individual Medley, sophomore Yao finished third (2:09.12), freshman Hendley was fourth (2:15.21), freshman Reilly Lemma finished ninth (2:35.09), and junior John Hughett finished 12th (2:39.73).
In the 50 freestyle, Wa-Hi senior Juhnke finished second (22.61), earning a trip to state, with senior Caleb Goin placing sixth (23.85), junior Kai Lincoln ninth (24.84), and junior Zechariah Frierson 12th (25.44).
In event No. 5, the 11-dive event (held last week in Moses Lake), senior Zach Evans finished in second place (231.40), punching a ticket to state.
Senior Anthony Avalos-Rincon finished third (211.90), senior Emmett James fourth place (208.50) and sophomore Lincoln James fifth (136.05).
In the 100 butterfly, Hendley finished fourth (59.14), sophomore Graham Johnson finished sixth (1:02.05), Lincoln finished seventh (1:05.49) and sophomore Kelen Kenny finished 10th (1:07.48).
In event No. 7, the 100 freestyle, Juhnke placed third (50.08) and Goin fourth (51.72). Last year, Juhnke's time was fast enough to earn a wildcard allocation to state.
In event No. 8, the 500 freestyle, Bona won the event (4:52.18) in a state-qualifying time, Johnson finished third (5:36.98), Lemma was sixth (6:05.51), and Wutzke finished eighth (6:04.29).
In the 200 Freestyle relay, the squad of Yao, Stillman, Goin and Juhnke placed third (1:33.17), breaking the 20-year-old school record. Last year, this time was fast enough to earn a wildcard allocation to state.
In event No. 10, the 100 backstroke, Stillman won the event (54.55) in a state-qualifying time, lowering his own school record. Buratto was fifth (1:02.96), and Kenny eighth (1:09.60).
In the 100 breaststroke, Yao placed third (1:06.60), freshman Sean Elmenhurst finished seventh (1:16.06), Hughett was eighth (1:16.87), and freshman Jay Guest finished 10th (1:18.49).
In event No. 12, the 400 Freestyle relay, the Blue Devil squad of Hendley, Goin, Buratto and Bona finished second (3:35.21), earning a trip to state.
