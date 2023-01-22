WENATCHEE — Walla Walla High's boys swim and dive team placed second at the four-team Wenatchee Invite on Saturday, Jan. 21.
Hanford won with 450 points, followed by the Blue Devils with 385, Wenatchee 313 and Richland 127.
"Due to unforeseen circumstances, it was very cold in the facility," Wa-Hi coach Nancy Rose said. "I was pleased to see the athletes showing positivity and resilience and maintaining high energy despite the situation.
"The athletes continue to show improvement at each meet," she said. "The athletes have really bonded as a team and have a great work ethic. They encourage one another to do their best."
The top 12 places scored points. With relays scoring double, 156 of Wa-Hi’s 385 points came from their relay depth.
In the 200 Medley relay, the “A” squad of Noah Stillman, Jerry Yao, Hayes Hendley and Kai Lincoln placed third in 1:49.82.
The “B” squad of Jake Buratto, John Hughett, Graham Johnson and Henry Wutzke placed seventh (2:01.40), and the “C” squad of Bryce Hollopeter, Sean Elmenhurst, Kelen Kenney and Liam Wells placed eighth (2:10.78).
In the 200 Freestyle relay, the Blue Devil “A” squad of Hendley, Lincoln, Eli Bona and Zach Juhnke placed second in 1:39.96.
The “B” squad of Hughett, Zach Evans, Wutzke and Kenny placed sixth (1:51.41), and the “C” squad of Reilly Lemma, Jay Guest, Ben Stillman and Cody Merrill placed eighth (2:04.54).
In the 400 Freestyle relay, the “A” squad of Yao, Noah Stillman, Bona and Juhnke placed second in 3:30.26.
Wa-Hi's “B” squad of Jake Buratto, Hollopeter, Wells and Johnson placed fifth in 4:11.07.
The Blue Devils' “C” squad of Merrill, Ben Stillman, Evan Allen and Jefferson Adams Lopez placed 10th (5:14.37).
Fifteen Blue Devils scored points by finishing in the top 12 in individual events.
Freshman Bona won the 500 freestyle (5:01.72) and was fourth in the 200 Individual Medley (2:11.04).
Freshman Noah Stillman was second in the 200 freestyle (1:54.87) and fourth in the 100 backstroke (59.64).
Senior Evans placed second in the 11-dive event with a 126.60.
Senior Juhnke was third in both the 50 freestyle (23.64) and the 100 breaststroke (1:10.04).
Sophomore Yao was third in the 100 freestyle (53.17) and fourth in the 200 freestyle (1:59.26).
Senior Anthony Avalos-Rincon was third in the 11-dive event at 126.40.
Freshman Hendley was fourth in the 100 butterfly (59.64) and seventh in the 200 IM (2:21.05).
Sophomore Buratto was fifth in the 100 freestyle (55.47) and sixth in the 100 backstroke (1:06.44).
Junior Lincoln placed sixth in the 50 freestyle (25.05) and seventh in the 100 butterfly (1:08.19).
Sophomore Johnson was sixth in the 100 butterfly (1:04.31) and seventh in the 100 backstroke (1:06.99).
Junior Hughett was seventh in the 100 breaststroke (1:18.41) and ninth in the 50 freestyle (26.59).
Sophomore Wutzke finished ninth in both the 200 IM (2:45.04) and the 100 freestyle (1:01.76).
Freshman Lemma was ninth in the 500 freestyle (6:15.74).
Sophomore Kenny was 10th in both the 200 freestyle (2:27.31) and the 500 freestyle (6:54.28).
Freshman Elmenhurst was 12th in the 100 breaststroke (1:22.01).
The Blue Devil finish off the season with an 11-dive met in Moses Lake on Thursday, the Mid-Columbia Conference Championships at Eastern Washington University on Saturday, the District Championships at Kelso on Feb. 3-4, and the Washington state meet at the King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way on Feb. 17-18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.