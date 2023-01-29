Walla Walla High School's boys basketball team led 21-9 after one quarter and claimed a 69-53 victory over Southridge in a Mid-Columbia Conference matchup on Saturday, Jan. 28, in the Wa-Hi gym.
The Blue Devils improved to 8-5 in league and 9-8 overall with Saturday's triumph.
Post Trey McKinney and wing Daniel Coram scored eight points apiece in the opening frame to aid Wa-Hi to its early lead.
The Suns hung around and were down just eight, 29-21, late in the second quarter.
But Will Sullivan, after being fouled on a desperation shot at the halftime buzzer, made three free throws to send the Blue Devils into the locker room with a 32-21 lead.
Dane Gardea scored seven points in the third quarter and the Blue Devils stretched their lead to 16, 49-33, after three.
Both teams scored 20 points in the fourth quarter. Ken Higgins, who scored a team-high 17 points, led Wa-Hi with nine including two 3-point shots.
Coram, McKinney and Sullivan ended up with 13 points apiece for the Blue Devils.
"Our guys were ready and chomping at the bit," Wa-Hi coach Adam Berg said. "Credit to our guys for finding guys in the right spots.
"Trey was more aggressive and we've asked him to do that," Berg said. "We've been telling him, 'You can play with anyone.'"
The Blue Devils play at Kamiakin on Tuesday.
"We've got to be ready to play," Berg said. "It's never an easy place to play. It's a fun environment. It should be a good game."
