Walla Walla High School's boys basketball team rallied from a 13-point, first-half deficit and posted a 67-65 overtime victory over Kamiakin in Mid-Columbia Conference action on Saturday, Jan. 7, in the Wa-Hi gym.
The Blue Devils improved to 4-2 in league and evened their overall record at 5-5 with Saturday's triumph.
Daniel Coram scored a game-high 25 points and made seven 3-point field goals for the Blue Devils.
Wa-Hi yielded 25 first-quarter points, but rallied late in the second quarter to pull within six, 35-29, by halftime.
Will Sullivan and Coram kept the Blue Devils close with eight and six points, respectively, in the opening half.
Coram hit two treys in the third quarter and three more in the fourth quarter as Wa-Hi edged its way to a 60-59 lead in the closing seconds of regulation time.
Kamiakin tied the score on a free throw with three seconds to go to force overtime.
Sullivan, who ended up with 13 points, busted a 3 at the outset of the extra session and Coram sank a deuce moments later to put Wa-Hi up five, 65-60.
Dane Gardea, who scored 14 points, made two free throws with 8.2 seconds remaining to put the game away.
"We've talked about being resilient and learning how to do that," Wa-Hi coach Adam Berg said. "I told our guys it's not about wins and losses, it's about getting better. I'm so proud of our guys.
"We're on the verge of so many good things," he said. "It's time for us to connect again."
The Blue Devils play at Kennewick on Tuesday.
