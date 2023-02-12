Walla Walla High School rallied from a seven-point, fourth-quarter deficit and carried momentum into overtime for a 79-68 victory over visiting Mead in the opening round of the Class 3A District 8 boys basketball tournament on Saturday, Feb. 11.
The Blue Devils, now 10-11 after the loser-out win, will face Greater Spokane League giant Mt. Spokane on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in Spokane to kick off the tourney's double-elimination phase.
Four Blue Devils scored in double figures led by the 19 points of Dane Gardea. Will Sullivan added 17, Trey McKinney had 16, and Ken Higgins tallied 14 points for Wa-Hi.
The extra-session conquest offset a 31-point performance by the Panthers' Liam Blanchat.
Sullivan and Gardea combined for 14 points (eight and six, respectively) in the first quarter that ended tied at 19-19.
Mead, led by Blanchat, took a 40-34 halftime lead. He scored nine points in the first quarter and a dozen more in period two.
The Blue Devils held the Panthers to 10 points in period three and closed to within three, 50-47, at the quarter buzzer.
All appeared lost when Mead led by seven, 59-52, with 2:28 to go in the fourth frame.
But Wa-Hi ended regulation with a 10-3 surge, which included two treys by Higgins, and the teams went to overtime tied at 62-62.
McKinney dominated the bonus panel with 10 points including a pair of three-point plays that helped carry the Blue Devils to the winner's circle.
Wa-Hi went 11-for-12 from the free throw line in overtime and 22-for-28 on the night.
"The time out we took with 2:28 left was a positive timeout," Wa-Hi coach Adam Berg said. "Our guys didn't think the game was over.
"Trey has incredible skills and knows the game," Berg said. "We've put more emphasis on free throws and getting more confidence. Our guys stepped up and made them."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.