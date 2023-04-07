RICHLAND — Walla Walla High's boys played Richland to a scoreless draw in regulation and two overtime sessions before the Blue Devils pulled out a 1-0 Mid-Columbia Conference soccer victory over the Bombers on Thursday, April 6.
On Saturday, Wa-Hi senior forward Abraham Escobedo lifted the Blue Devils to a 1-0 MCC victory over Kamiakin.
On Thursday, after ending play scoreless, Wa-Hi and Richland went to a penalty kick shootout, which Wa-Hi won, 14-13.
"Never in our careers have we ever been in such a long penalty shootout, but we were fortunate to come out with a 1-0 win," a team representative said. "Our senior goalkeeper, Diego Rios, scored his first ever goal as a goalkeeper.
"Overall, Mid-Columbia Conference is one of the toughest leagues and being able to compete within it really says something about Walla Walla."
The Blue Devils, now 6-4 overall and 5-4 in MCC play, next host Southridge on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.