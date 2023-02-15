SPOKANE — Walla Walla High School led once-beaten Mt. Spokane 21-11 after one quarter and 35-32 at halftime of its Class 3A District 8 boys basketball tournament game on Tuesday, Feb. 14.
But the Wildcats outscored the Blue Devils 32-6 in the third quarter and went on to post an 83-53 victory.
Mt. Spokane improved its record to 21-1 after recording its 16th straight triumph.
The Blue Devils will take a 10-12 record into an elimination game on Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Wa-Hi gym against Ferris, which dropped a 63-46 decision at Kennewick on Tuesday.
Ken Higgins, who led Wa-Hi with 18 points, scored eight in the first quarter including two 3-point field goals.
Dane Gardea added six in the period and Will Sullivan chipped in with five points for the Blue Devils.
Higgins hit two more treys in the second quarter, but Mt. Spokane rallied behind eight points by Maverick Sanders and seven more from Ryan Lafferty.
The Wildcats' third-quarter barrage was keyed by the 11 points apiece of Lafferty and Sanders.
Mt. Spokane played add-on in the fourth quarter and sailed to the 30-point triumph.
"I was very proud of how our guys got off the bus after a long bus ride, stepped up to the challenge, and gave it everything they had versus a great team," Wa-Hi coach Adam Berg. "To be up at halftime was a great achievement, but Mt. Spokane plays a style that is very difficult to go against for an entire game.
"We had our struggles in the second half but we can take a lot from that game and hopefully apply it to our game on Thursday," he said. "Ferris will be another tough game, but I’m confident our guys will be ready to step up again."
