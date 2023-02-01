KENNEWICK — Walla Walla High School's boys basketball team fell to 7-6 in Mid-Columbia Conference action and 8-9 overall after a 66-42 defeat against Kamiakin on Tuesday, Jan. 31.
The Blue Devils led 16-15 after one quarter as Will Sullivan scored nine points including a couple of 3-point field goals.
Wa-Hi managed just one basket — a Dane Gardea 3 — in the second quarter, but trailed by just two, 26-24, at halftime.
Ken Higgins had three free throws in the period and Carter Shivell added two for the Blue Devils.
The Braves outscored Wa-Hi 19-6 in the third quarter to take command of the game.
Sullivan and Mateo Maxwell had a trey apiece in period three.
Chris Norris and Kahiau Helm had five points each in the final quarter to pace the Blue Devils.
Sullivan was the only Wa-Hi player in double figures with 14 points.
"It was a tough night for us," Wa-Hi coach Adam Berg said. "We played a really good first half. Unfortunately, the shots didn’t fall in the second half and our defense followed. We have to flush this game quickly and make sure we have two great practices to get ready for Kennewick."
The Blue Devils host the Lions on Friday in their final regular-season home game.
