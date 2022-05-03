HERMISTON — Walla Walla High School's varsity boys tennis team dominated its Mid-Columbia Conference meet Tuesday, May 3, as the Blue Devils won every match at Hermiston for a 7-0 victory.
Ken Higgins, Ehtan Kelnhofer, Micah Case and Jakob Clearman were all victorious in singles for the Blue Devils (8-2 overall, 5-1 in the league) along with the doubles pairs of Robert Horton and Christian Torres, Balsa Jovovich and Max Wooster, Jackson Adams and Ethan Locati.
"It was just a really strong singles and doubles performance," Blue Devils coach Bryan Eggart said. "I thought we played very, very well from the baseline in our singles matches.
"I thought we controlled the pace of play really well. Kids just did a really nice job staying composed mentally and physically on the court. They controlled elements of the match they needed to control, and they were solid from the baseline in singles matches.
"Ken Higgins just completely dominated the No. 1 match in every facet.
"In doubles matches, we were just really aggressive to the net. We need to continue to improve, but first-serve percentage was up pretty much across the board.
"We struggled a little bit with that in third doubles, but we definitely started points well in our doubles matches. We closed to the net well. We were aggressive volleyers. We just dictated play at the net.
"I'm super proud of Ethan Locati and Jackson Adams for pulling that match out in third doubles. Even though there were elements of doubles that we struggled with, in the second set they came through in the third set tiebreak and just played really strong at the opening of that tiebreak. They were really clutch when they needed to be."
Next, the Blue Devils return to action Thursday at Walla Walla Country Club as they host Kennewick with action scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m.
