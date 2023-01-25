Walla Walla High School leaped to a 22-5 lead after one quarter and coasted to a 76-60 over Hermiston in Mid-Columbia Conference boys basketball action on Tuesday, Jan. 24, in the Wa-Hi gym.
The Blue Devils, winners of three straight, are 7-4 in league play and 8-7 overall.
Dane Gardea and Tre McKinney led Wa-Hi's first-quarter charge with seven points apiece.
Gardea scored eight more points in the second quarter as the Blue Devils lengthened their lead to 21, 42-21, at the halftime break.
Five more points from Gardea and four from Chris Norris in the third quarter swelled Wa-Hi's lead after three periods to 23, 56-33.
Reserves Mateo Maxwell and Carter Shivell scored nine and six points, respectively, in the final period for Wa-Hi.
McKinney finished the game with 12 points and Ken Higgins chipped in with 11 for the Blue Devils.
Wa-Hi travels to Chiawana on Friday and hosts Southridge on Saturday.
