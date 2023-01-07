KENNEWICK — Southridge guard Trace Perry scored just four points in the Suns' Mid-Columbia Conference boys basketball game with Walla Walla High School on Friday, Jan. 6.
But all of them were tallied in the fourth quarter including a free throw with .8 seconds left that lifted Southridge to a 60-59 victory.
The charity toss brought to an end a game that had its share of ebbs and flows. The Suns, after a sluggish first quarter in which it managed just three field goals and eight points, scored 19 in the second quarter and led 27-22 at halftime.
Wa-Hi trailed by as many as eight in the third quarter, but managed a brief lead late in the period before the Suns tied the score at 41-41 after three.
The Blue Devils chiseled out a 54-49 lead with three minutes and change remaining. But Southridge scored the next 10 points to seize a 59-54 advantage with 1:16 to go.
Wa-Hi's Daniel Coram hit three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, the last of which was swished with 50 seconds remaining that pulled the Blue Devils within two, 59-57.
Will Sullivan, after a defensive stop, scored a transition basket with eight second left to knot the score at 59-59.
Perry then drove from the backcourt amidst last-second tumult and chaos, and was fouled on an out-of-control layin attempt by Coram. He missed the first free throw but, after a timeout, made the second that proved to be the game clincher.
Sullivan led Wa-Hi with 16 points. Coram and Dane Gardea were next with 12 points apiece.
“(Friday) was tough for us,” Wa-Hi coach Adam Berg said. “We have talked a lot about what it takes to win on the road, but I thought we came out a little flat and out of sorts and I’ll take the blame for that. That put us behind and it’s hard to overcome that on the road. “I’m proud of our guys and how they battled back in the second half, but you have to give credit to Southridge,” Berg said. “They made more plays than we did down the stretch. We have a tough stretch ahead so hopefully we can learn from these moments, continue to grow and play our best basketball moving forward.”
