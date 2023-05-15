PASCO — Walla Walla High's boys and girls track and field teams made it four consecutive Mid-Columbia Conference championships over the weekend at Edgar Brown Stadium.
The Blue Devils sent 82 student-athletes to the MCC Championship meet, and qualified 68 for the District 8 Championships on Friday and Saturday at Fran Rish Stadium in Richland.
"The weather was hot and there were some terrific marks in all events, but I'm so proud of how well our kids attacked their events, stayed composed and they didn't let one event adversely affect another," Wa-Hi coach Eric Hisaw said. "They were so good mentally and I know that is the reason our kids came out as champions.
"What makes this so special is that the team victories in this meet marks the fourth consecutive year that both the boys and girls teams have won the MCC Championship Meet!" he said. "That is just unbelievable, our seniors have never lost an MCC Championship Meet in their career and I believe this is the first time this has EVER happened in league history! Back-to-back-to-back-to-back champions — a four-peat — for both programs is just amazing!"
Leading the Wa-Hi girls with winning performances include Ashlyn Nielsen in the 100 meters (12.37) and 200 (25.57), Carly Martin in the 400 (59.57), with Ava Nelson second (59.96).
Whitney Griffith won the discus with a throw of 123 feet, 11 inches, Adi Andrews won the javelin (115-3) and Eden Glaus was second (105-4), and Cami Martin won the triple jump (25-10).
The Blue Devils girls 4x100 relay of Kaitlyn King, Nielsen, Cami Martin and Jailyn Davenport broke the school record, running 49.23 on their way to a title, and Wa-Hi's 4x200 relay of Davenport, Nielsen, Jenna Abbey and Sonora Arevalo was also MCC champions with a solid time of 1:47.
"We had five events where four or more girls placed in the top eight," Hisaw said. "The 200, 400, 800, 100 hurdles, javelin and another three or four where we placed third. It was an awesome site to see the podium covered in blue and white! Thirty-nine PRs on the girls' side tells you how hard these girls competed! I'm so proud of them!"
The boys were led by triple event winners Brody Hartley, who won the 800 (1:58.59), 1,600 (4:22.17) and 3,200 (9:27.98), and Jake Hisaw who was a part of the winning 4x100 relay, 300 hurdles (39.70) and 200 (21.56).
"These two young men continue to be the class of the league and were tremendous this weekend!" coach Hisaw said. "Aside from the five individual titles they won, Christopher Norris won the boys javelin (160-9) and he was also second in the discus with a lifetime best of 158-1, and a fantastic two days for Christopher!"
The Wa-Hi boys 4x100 relay including Jake Hisaw, Isaiah Roberson, Caleb Morehead and Ian Calhoon won in 42.47, which is No. 4 all-time in the record books and gave the boys seven MCC champions.
Caleb Morehead (400), Ian Lash (3,200), Jake Hisaw (110 hurdles), Nick Davis-Phillips (high jump) all placed second in their respective events "and performed very well, they were knocking on the door to win their events!" coach Hisaw said.
"Like the girls, the boys had nine events where they placed three or more athletes in the top 8!" he said. "Twenty seven PRs later, the boys rolled on!"
The Blue Devils next head to the District 8 Championships on Friday and Saturday, with the top two finishers in each event guaranteed a state berth.
"We have a great opportunity to get kids over the mountains (to state in Tacoma May 25-27)," Hisaw said. "We did not rest for the MCC Championships, we trained through it, intelligently, but we didn't come in completely fresh. It's going to be exciting to see what our kids will do next weekend!"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.