FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Walla Walla High's boys swim and dive team placed 28th out of 67 Class 3A squads at the Washington State Swim and Dive Championships at King County Aquatic Center Thursday through Saturday, Feb. 16-18.
"I was very pleased with their performances at state, especially since most of them have never competed at the state level before," Blue Devils coach Nancy Rose said. "We have a young team and I anticipate more athletes qualifying for state and scoring points next year.
"I’ve enjoyed coaching this fine group of athletes who work hard, show resilience, integrity and care about each other," she said.
On Thursday, Wa-Hi senior diver Zach Evans made it to the semifinals, where he finished in 17th place in diving, just 0.35 points away from competing in the final round.
"Zach has shown incredible improvement after placing 25th at last year's state meet," Rose said. "His diving has been consistent all season."
On Friday, nine Blue Devils competed in the swimming preliminaries. The top 16 finishers in each event returned for finals on Saturday, and scored points for the school.
Wa-Hi freshman Eli Bona qualified for B finals with a ninth-place finish in the 500 free (4:50.38) and finished 22nd in the 200 freestyle (1:49.79).
On Saturday, Bona won the B finals with an incredibly paced swim to keep his ninth-place spot with a personal best time of 4:48.08.
Freshman Noah Stillman finished 21st in the 100 backstroke (58.26) and 24th in the 200 freestyle (1:58.41).
"Stillman was hoping to improve his times from districts, but was battling the tail end of illness," Rose said.
Senior Zach Juhnke finished 22nd in the 100 freestyle (50.23) and 24th in the 50 freestyle (22.79).
Sophomore Jerry Yao finished in 25th place in the 100 breaststroke (1:06.87)
The Blue Devils' 200 Medley relay of Stillman, Yao, freshman Hayes Hendley and Juhnke, qualified for B finals with a 16th-place finish in prelims (1:45.70) and finished in 16th place in finals (1:46.17).
The 400 Free relay of Yao, Juhnke, senior Caleb Goin and Bona, finished in 19th place. Their time of 3:27.20 is now the sixth fastest time ever for Wa-Hi.
And Wa-Hi's 200 Free relay of sophomore Jake Buratto, Goin, junior Zechariah Frierson and junior Kai Lincoln, finished in 22nd place (1:36.00).
