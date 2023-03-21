HERMISTON — Walla Walla High scored 10 first-inning runs en route to a 17-6 Mid-Columbia Conference baseball victory over Hermiston here on Tuesday, March 21.
The Bulldogs answered the Blue Devils' 10-run, first-inning eruption with four runs of their own in the bottom of the inning, but Wa-Hi made it 13-4 by the top of the fourth.
Hermiston managed one run in the bottom of the fourth, the Blue Devils added four in the top of the fifth, and the Bulldogs couldn't keep the game from ending via the mercy rule with just one run in the bottom of the fifth.
Noah Braunel had three of Wa-Hi's 12 hits, and knocked in four Blue Devil runs, with Zach Palomo walking three times.
Andrew Hall struck out four Bulldogs in 2 1/3 innings on the mound for Wa-Hi.
The Blue Devils next go to Richland for an MCC twin bill on Friday.
