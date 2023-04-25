EUGENE — A contingent of Walla Walla High track and field athletes competed at the Oregon Relays at the University of Oregon's Hayward Field last weekend.
"We had everything from rain and wind on Friday, to beautiful sunshine on Saturday, but it didn't stop our kids from competing very, very well!" Blue Devils coach Eric Hisaw said.
Wa-Hi's Ashlyn Nielsen finished sixth in the 200 meters with a lifetime best of 25.91 seconds, winning her heat and tying for the top time in the state at the 3A level at this point of the season.
Christopher Norris threw 154 feet, 1 inch in the discus, just missing a personal record, as he placed sixth.
The Blue Devil girls 4x200 relay of Carly Martin, Ava Nelson, Jailyn Davenport and Nielsen ran their best time of the year in 1:46.2, and just missed a school record, Hisaw said.
On Friday, Jake Hisaw finished seventh in the 200 in 22.11, and Brody Hartley was sixth in the two-mile in 9:02.6, which converts to an 8:59 3,200-meter run.
On Saturday night, Hartley and Jake Hisaw finished the Oregon Relays off with Hisaw running a new state-leading time in the 300-meter hurdles, while coming from behind in the last 50 meters to win the race.
His time ranks him seventh all-time at the Oregon Relays and fourth all-time for Wa-Hi.
Hartley followed Hisaw by setting a new school record in the mile, coming in second in a time of 4:10.97, which converts to 4:09.58, and ranking him third all-time at the Oregon Relays.
"So exciting for all of our kids in a truly amazing atmosphere and facility!" coach Hisaw said. "When you get the chance to compete against some of the top kids from Nevada, Utah, California, Idaho, Oregon and Washington, it's a tremendous opportunity for your kids and program! It was a great weekend for Wa-Hi track and field!"
The Blue Devils next host the third Mid-Columbia Conference meet at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
