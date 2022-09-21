The Walla Walla Fairgrounds heat up again with 22 local boys and girls among 200 competing Friday through Sunday, Sept. 23-25, at a Washington State High School Rodeo at the Walla Walla Fairgrounds.
Three weeks after Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association action at the Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days, Sept. 2-4, high school and junior-high kids will be competing in all the same events — along with pole bending and goat tying.
Admission is free.
"This is just like a regular rodeo," said Diehl Tiner, who resides in Walla Walla and is president of the Washington State High School Rodeo Association. "We're real appreciative of the community support and sponsorships that have helped our kids put on a show at the fairgrounds just like the pros."
Events include bull riding, bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, breakaway roping, team roping and tie-down roping, barrel racing, pole bending and goat tying as well as chute dogging and ribbon roping.
Two divisions, high school (Grades 9-12) and junior-high (Grades 6-8) make up the rodeo.
The weekend begins Friday morning at 10 a.m. with junior-high events.
More junior-high events will kick off Saturday action at 8 a.m. before the rodeo segues into high school competition around noon.
The high school division has Sunday all to itself starting at 9 a.m.
Walla Walla is one of four state rodeos this fall with more action to come during the spring leading up to state finals prior to summer.
Points are awarded to the top 10 places in each event and kept track of throughout the fall and spring rodeos and state finals.
Competitors finishing in the top four of their respective event then get the opportunity to compete at the National High School (or JH) Finals Rodeo.
The Walla Walla Valley Rodeo Club looks to shine on its home grounds after beginning this season Sept. 16-18 in Longview, Washington.
"It was a great experience," Diehl Hiner said. "Everything went well and we had multiple placers. We had a bunch having personal best times.
"I think folks should be excited to see this talented group of young people."
The Walla Walla community has been a big help.
"It's been amazing," Hiner said. "We really encourage people to support those that have been supporting us."
