PASCO — Walla Walla High School and College Place High School cross country runners completed their respective seasons here Saturday, Nov. 6, at the state championships on Sun Willows Golf Course.
Wa-Hi had Brody Hartley place fifth out of 204 in the Class 3A boys 5-kilometer race while Sariah Hepworth was 11th out of 193 in the girls race with teammate Emmalyne Jimenez 66th.
"Individually we had a great day today," Wa-Hi coach Michael Locati said. "It was such a pleasure to watch them run and compete the way they did. You never know when you get to this last race of the season and how the nerves, expectations and emotions are going to affect you. They handled the situation beautifully.
"For Emmalyne to not only experience her first year of cross country but to go to the state meet and still run a solid race, she proved how much of a competitor she is.
"Sariah absolutely ran her best race of the season. Last week was her best and she just one upped that. The way she continues to run the second half and close on people is just awesome. As coaches, all we could say was 'go, Sariah, go' as she closed gaps and passed others. She ran so strong.
"Brody capped the day off with a great fifth place finish. It was a tough race as the wind really picked up. He spent most of the day racing for 4-7 but was able to close the last 800 really well. I think Brody was feeling the intensity and pressure some but he responded so well and he's such a great competitor.
"I am so proud of all three of them. They are such great people and hard workers."
As for College Place, the day featured their seven boys running as a team in the 1A race.
Together, the Hawks placed sixth out of 16.
Joshua Courtney led the way ending up eighth out of 159 while teammate Jio Herrera was 15th, Max Wilwand 31st, Jacob Courtney 47th, Azaiah Garcia 77th, Conner Hawkins 95th, and Eli Durand 100th.
