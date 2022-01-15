RITZVILLE, Wash. — Pomeroy's high school wrestlers competed Saturday, Jan. 15, at a five-team meet in Ritzville, Wash.
Walker Flynn, Curtis Winona and Braedyn White each went 3-0 in their respective weight classes for the Pirates. Flynn pinned all of his opponents in 145, as did White in 182, and Winona made two pins after taking his first match in a scoring decision.
The Pirates also had Nick Hasting going 1-1 with a pin in 182, Lane Shawley was 1-2 with a pin in 132, and Tyler Slaybaugh went the distance against his only opponent in 152 before falling in a scoring decision.
"The guys wrestled well with Flynn, Winona, and white winning three apiece," Pirates coach Ben Slaybaugh said. "They are continuing to hone their skills and work out some kinks but overall are looking pretty good."
The Pirates are next scheduled to compete Thursday in Davenport.
