COLLEGE PLACE — Wahluke took a 3-0 halftime lead, and rolled to a 7-1 South Central Athletic Conference girls soccer victory over College Place here on Tuesday, Oct. 18.
"Some really good play from the visitors led to a 3-0 scoreline (at halftime)," Hawks coach Russ Carder said. "The Hawks were unfortunate to have a goal disallowed in the 37th (minute) when an inadvertent whistle stopped play as the ball rolled into the goal.
"Starting the second half strong, the visiting team's Hiselle Bernal added to her two goals from the first half," he said. "Ruah Havens was able to bring one back in the 58th minute as the Hawks kept playing some good soccer. It was not enough as the Warriors battled to three more goals to end the contest at 7-1."
With two more games left on the season, the Hawks travel to Royal on Thursday at 6 p.m. before hosting Connell in the final game of the season on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.