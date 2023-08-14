Walla Walla High School's young slowpitch softball program, which got going in 2018, hosted its first offseason training camp this summer and saw an encouraging turnout.
Summer Skills Clinic sessions were held twice a week, from June 20 to the end of July, with assistant varsity Blue Devils coach Amy Korslund running practices at Murr Sports Park.
Korslund credits Rylee Reser, an incoming first-year student at Wa-Hi, for spurring the initiative.
"I was asked by Eighth Grader, now Ninth Grader, Rylee Reser is there was anything for softball in the summer," Korslund said. "There wasn’t, so I asked [Wa-Hi athletic director Chris] Ferenz. He had me write up a plan, and it happened — and it was a success."
Attendance at the start of camp was 10 girls, Korslund reported, a promising start at least with enough for a full team.
More soon began showing up to participate in the ensuing days.
"Then 12, then 14, and then finally 17 girls," Korslund said.
The 2023 varsity Blue Devils, who will make up the sixth edition of Wa-Hi slowpitch softball teams, prepare to get their season underway Sept. 7 when they host Ridgeline for a doubleheader at Murr.
Wa-Hi's slowpitch softball program wasted little time in becoming a success as the last two years have seen varsity advance to the postseason Washington Interscholastic Activities Association Class 3A Championship Tournament — the 2022 Blue Devils placed fourth.
The first Summer Skills Clinic, and its success, signaled the Blue Devils program is prepared to give the Wa-Hi community wave upon wave of quality slowpitch softball student-athletes.
"The practices have been run by seniors and captains Sara Justice and Clarabelle Hall, along with graduated senior and last season captain Raquelle Justice," Korslund said. "Also, junior captains Mariah Brown and Cate Eronemo lead practices when Sara and Clarabelle had travel ball commitments. The leadership on the team is starting young. They have set a great foundation of a family environment and a place where every player belongs.
"We will have a great fall slowpitch team, and we're super excited for it."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.