LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — Walla Walla High junior Emerson Schulke qualified for the 3A state championship at the Mid-Columbia Conference/Greater Spokane League District tournament at Liberty Lake Golf Course.
The District tournament was played Monday and Tuesday, May 16-17.
Schulke carded two rounds of 105 for a 210 and a 19th-place finish, advancing her to the state tourney at Meadow Wood Golf Course in Spokane on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The top three teams qualified for state, along with the top six individuals not on a qualifying team.
Blue Devil senior Brynn Watilo came up just short in her bid for a spot at state, shooting a 107-114 for a 221 total and a 25th-place finish.
"The course setup was tough," Wa-Hi coach Bill Howard said. "It was by far the longest course we played this year, and the length, combined with some pretty thick rough, made for scores that were a bit higher than normal.
"On Monday, Emerson got off to a tough start, shooting a 58 on her first nine holes, but she had a really solid back nine, shooting a 47," he said. "The second day, she was a bit more consistent, shooting 53-52 on her nines.
"At the start of the season, we weren't really thinking about her qualifying for state, but she worked hard and continued to improve," Howard said. "Playing at state in her first year of competitive golf is a great achievement and will be a good experience for her."
Southridge won the District tournament title by 36 shots over runnerup Mead.
Mead's Taylor Mularski shot a ladies course record 67 in the second round to take the individual District title by 12 shots over Southridge's Angela Park.
