RICHLAND — Walla Walla High School's girls wrestling team had both Kylie Whitaker and Alexa Kemp capture spots in the state championships as the Blue Devils competed Saturday, Feb. 11, during the 3A/4A regional tournament in Richland at Hanford High.
Whitaker placed third in the 120-pound weight class while Kemp was fifth.
State is scheduled Feb. 17-18 in Tacoma.
"The Wa-Hi girls had an outstanding regional tournament at Hanford today," Blue Devils coach Jake Butenhoff said. "Kylie Whitaker punched her ticket to the state tournament as a freshman. And Alexa Kemp is an alternate.
"Both these two girls are incredibly tough. They have set the stage for future blue devils as young members of this outstanding team."
