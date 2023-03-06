Walla Walla High School's Dane Gardea was the lone Blue Devil named to this year's Mid-Columbia Conference boys basketball teams, according to information released last week by John Cazier, Chiawana athletic director.
Gardea was one of five athletes to claim a spot on the MCC's second team. He averaged 13.8 points per game in six postseason contests and helped lead the Blue Devils to the round of 16 in the Class 3A state tournament.
Gardea registered a team-best 11.3 points per game during the regular season.
"Very happy for Dane," Wa-Hi coach Adam Berg said. "He has worked hard all year and improved on both sides of the ball. I’m happy that the other coaches in our league recognized this and honored him with an all-league selection."
Wa-Hi finished the season 13-13. The record included a 4-2 showing in postseason games.
The Blue Devils posted an 8-8 record in Mid-Columbia Conference play and compiled a 9-11 overall mark prior to their postseason run.
Wa-Hi was 3-1 in the Class 3A District 8 tournament. It beat Mead, 79-68, in overtime; lost to eventual district champion Mt. Spokane, 83-53; eliminated Ferris, 71-54; and earned the district’s No. 2 seed to state with a 57-53 victory at Kennewick.
The Blue Devils split a pair of state road games. They defeated Mt. Vernon, 55-46, before having their season ended last Saturday night with a 68-57 loss at Arlington.
