When prep athletics resume in Washington with the start of the 2020-21 school year, this community will find both Walla Walla High School and DeSales High in smaller state classifications.
Before the coronavirus pandemic wiped out every spring 2020 athletics season, the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA) had already approved in January its latest cycle of classifications for 2020-24.
The new classifications have Wa-Hi no longer among the state’s biggest schools in Class 4A, now down to 3A — perhaps hard to believe from a historical perspective — and likewise, DeSales goes from 2B to 1B.
However, neither school currently expects much to really change.
“No, not at all really,” Wa-Hi athletic director Dirk Hansen said. “Our teams will still be in the Mid-Columbia Conference (MCC). Our opponents are going to be the same schools. We’ll be playing the same schedules. The only difference would be in the (state) playoffs.”
DeSales will change leagues and districts, leaving the 2B Eastern Washington Athletic Conference (EWAC) in District 5 for a new 12-team 1B league (its name still to be determined) here in District 9.
DeSales athletic director Nick Hazeltine says Irish fans will already be familiar with most of the other teams in this new league.
“It’s almost the same as the one we had been in a number of years ago, so travel-wise, this is better for us,” Hazeltine said. “A lot of the competition is going to be schools we’ve already been playing before, so I really don’t see a whole lot changing. The transition should be nice and smooth.”
DeSales already tested its new grounds this past school year with its shorthanded football team having gone to the Southeast 1B Conference for 8-on-8 play after decades of success in the 11-man grid.
As for Wa-Hi, it might seem impossible to even think about the school, established in 1889, no longer classified with the state’s biggest.
Historical records of the WIAA, founded in 1905, show numerous Wa-Hi teams, as well as individual Blue Devils, having won state championships over much of the last century, and each came in the highest classification of that respective time.
Until 1946, with the exception of a few years here and there according to WIAA records, schools were not separated, and Wa-Hi teams bested them all with state titles in boys basketball (1923, ’24, ’34 and ’37) and one in boys track (’41).
The WIAA then designated the biggest schools with Class A, and Wa-Hi was there for more titles in boys basketball (’52) and boys track (’53).
From 1970 through much of the ’90s, while the top class changed to the AAA label, Wa-Hi added championships there in girls track (’70), girls basketball (’79, ’84), girls cross country (’84), wrestling (’84) and baseball (’88).
The WIAA switched its highest class to 4A just before the turn of the century, and Wa-Hi has since won four more state titles including boys golf (’98), boys basketball (’99), and softball (2011).
With the 2020 track season having never happened due to COVID-19, the latest Wa-Hi state crown turned out to be the 2019 boys track and field team title, captured less than a year ago.
Since the 2020 track season has never really happened as the whole world has been reeling from the pandemic, Wa-Hi can technically go into 3A next year as the defending 4A champ.
“We went out with a bang,” Wa-Hi track coach Eric Hisaw laughed.
Wa-Hi, and DeSales as well for that matter, could sense it was destined for a new classification, long before the state unveiled them in late January.
The neighboring city of College Place opened its own high school in September 2014, starting with only a freshman class, but with them began to go students who might have been bused over to Walla Walla, as in the past.
Having become, almost immediately, the second largest high school in Walla Walla County, College Place is now up to 350 students according to the WIAA.
School classifications are based on student enrollment — specifically, grades 9-11 only — and are recalculated every four years with occasional adjustments.
Walla Walla’s enrollment dip may have begun to subside in 2017, once College Place had built a full student population with four classes, but Wa-Hi was left on the edge of a lower classification.
“Not until College Place started,” said Hisaw, who began teaching and coaching at Wa-Hi in 1997. “We were around 1,800-1,900 kids at that time. We knew we’d lose 300-500 when College Place opened, but the thing is that this town hasn’t really grown all that much.”
Currently, Wa-Hi reports its complete student population (grade 9-12) to be 1,740.
By comparison, Tri-Cities already had Pasco High School when it opened Chiawana nearby in 2009 with 1,600 students in grades 9-11 only.
Chiawana is now the biggest school in the state with 2,177 students in grades 9-11 according to the WIAA, and Pasco remains 4A with 1,746.
The previous numbers for 2016-20 already had both Wa-Hi and DeSales teetering towards lower classes.
Wa-Hi was only four spots up from the bottom of 4A with an average enrollment of 1,365.95 in grades 9-11.
Meanwhile the DeSales student population of 71.88 would have called for 1B. However, the school was able to “opt up” into 2B.
Little really changed here when the WIAA refreshed classifications for 2020-24.
The latest figures have Wa-Hi down only about 100 students to 1,265 in grades 9-11, but that was enough to make Walla Walla a 3A.
At first glance, the notion of a school dropping from 4A to 3A may suggest one that is shrinking, but Hansen says Wa-Hi is every bit as strong as it’s ever been. It just hasn’t kept pace with several other 4A schools booming in enrollment — and leaving Wa-Hi in the dust.
A few of those schools are clearly visible here firsthand in the MCC.
League powerhouse Chiawana is now the state’s biggest school, up 274 from its 2016-20 figure.
Pasco reports a similar increase.
Hanford continues its climb, having already gone from 3A to 4A in the 2016-20 classifications, and its latest enrollment added about 197 students to 1,595.
“It’s not like our numbers are dwindling,” Hansen said. “We’ve just kind of leveled off. Our enrollment has been steady.”
Enrollment at DeSales has dropped to 62 in grades 9-11, and this time, the school opted to go all-1B.
Football was the only exception for DeSales athletics this school year, its last in the EWAC, as the Irish went to the Southeast 1B Conference with smaller teams playing 8-on-8.
Before that, DeSales had a proud history in 11-man football, having won six state championships (1956, ’91, ’97, ’98, ’99 and 2007).
But with the school no longer having enough boys to safely field an 11-man team, Hazeltine says the adjusted football schedule of 2019 practically served as an experiment.
Once the community had stomached a different style of football, the decision to become a full-fledged 1B school passed with little trouble.
“It was hard to drop to 8-man football because of all the tradition, and for a while, we would always need to opt up,” Hazeltine said. “But when we went to 8-man football, it all just seemed like a better fit. The Southeast 1B just felt like the right league for us.”
The newer 1B league will resemble SE1B, only with even more schools.
DeSales is slated to be in one of the new league’s two six-team divisions, along with Touchet, Prescott, Liberty Christian, Sunnyside Christian and Yakama Nation.
The other division will include Pomeroy, Garfield-Palouse, Colton, Oakesdale, St. John-Endicott and Tekoa-Rosalia.
Whereas the EWAC stretched around central Washington, regularly dragging DeSales teams on long road trips these last four years, the new league will keep the Irish playing here in the southeast — back in District 9.
Prior to the creation of the EWAC in 2016, District 9 also had a 2B league that included DeSales.
“We had to do a lot of traveling with the EWAC,” Hazeltine said. “But this is like we’re going back to the league we already used to be in. A lot of those teams — Pomeroy, Touchet, Liberty Christian — we’ve been with before.
“This is pretty exciting to say the least.”
As for the Blue Devils, really nothing has changed in the configuration of the MCC because, at the same time Wa-Hi became a 3A school, Kamiakin went 4A.
That leaves Wa-Hi contending with Kennewick, Southridge and Hermiston in the MCC 3A.
Several of the Wa-Hi coaches applaud the switch to 3A, and look forward to beginning a new era of Blue Devil athletics.
Blue Devil football coach Greg Lupfer, one of the first to be back at it along with the start of the 2020-21 school year, has his eyes on one of the two 3A playoff spots up for grabs in the MCC.
“I think it was good (for Wa-Hi to go 3A) based on the student population, but as for football, there’s not much difference in how we’re going to go about doing things,” Lupfer said. “It still depends on how well we can perform out there on the field. That’s what we’re looking at.”
A “drop” to 3A doesn’t necessarily mean weaker competition either.
Come winter, the Wa-Hi boys basketball team may instead need to prepare for an even harder tournament.
“3A has long been the best,” Blue Devils coach Adam Berg said. “That’s where all these Seattle private schools opt-up, so now you’ve got all these great programs like O’Dea, Eastside Catholic, Rainier Beach, Garfield. They’re the ones sending kids to big colleges.
“Our league’s going to be the same, our season’s going to be the same, the schools we play will be the same; the change is in the postseason,” Berg said. “We’ll still have to go through the (Greater Spokane League) — and they’re having a shakeup of their own.
“If we’re fortunate to get to state, that’s where the real challenge is.”