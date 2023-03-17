A devastating and emotional setback had just socked Walla Walla High School's spring fast-pitch softball program before the 2023 varsity Blue Devils would take the field for their season opener.
The same week the Blue Devils were to play their first game under new head coach Jason Postlewait — the season opener had been scheduled for March 11 in Walla Walla at Murr Sports Park, with Wa-Hi hosting a University High squad down from Spokane — he was diagnosed with a cancerous tumor on the frontal lobe of his brain.
Postlewait had not expected such a grim discovery, insisting he still feels fine physically, but the diagnosis forced a sudden shift in priorities.
At the same time the 2023 Blue Devils have started playing games while Arch McHie serves as interim head coach for his close friend and colleague — McHie, who is about to retire at the end of this school year, had just stepped aside from the program prior to this season after coaching varsity the last seven years — Postlewait has been consulting doctors and undergoing evaluations in preparation for a what could be a life-changing experience.
Any hopes of removing the tumor require Postlewait to undergo surgery March 23 in Seattle at the University of Washington Medical Center, followed by what could be a lengthy recovery period.
In the meantime, an online fundraiser has been set up at gofundme.com to support the Postlewait family.
Postlewait, who has still joined the Blue Devils at practices and games as much as possible leading up to his surgery, remains cheerful he will recover in time to at least be there for them while they compete this season.
"You can either get up or lay down, and I was never built to be the kind of guy that just lays down," he said.
Preseason optimism for new head coach
News last week of Jason Postlewait being diagnosed with a brain tumor hit the Wa-Hi community hard.
Barely a month earlier, in February 2023, the school announced it had turned over the keys for its highly successful spring fast-pitch softball program to Postlewait as the new head varsity coach.
Postlewait was to lead the Blue Devils with the upcoming retirement of Arch McHie at the end of the 2022-23 school year. A longtime agricultural education teacher and FFA adviser, McHie had also been the varsity fastpitch softball head coach the last seven years.
The 2022 season, which turned out to be his last, saw the Blue Devils place second in the state. Their coaching staff, alongside McHie, included Postlewait as an assistant.
Now being the one in charge, Postlewait would get the 2023 Blue Devils season officially underway Feb. 27 with the start of preseason practices.
"It's an honor," Postlewait said. "Getting to coach with Arch has really been fun and a huge learning experience.
"Hopefully we'll continue where we left off."
The return of all other coaches from last year only fed his bright outlook.
Postlewait welcomed back Kaylee (Brown) Breland, Tarynn Pedroza, Harlee Shaeffer and Scott Aichele.
Breland, who starred across town while playing 2013-17 at DeSales Catholic High School, has assumed the role of Wa-Hi varsity assistant coach after volunteering last year.
"She was one of my players over at DeSales High School when I was coaching over there for a while, and then she went on to pitch in college (at Corban University) and then came back here," Postlewait said. "When she came back we made sure we snatched her as quick as we could, because she's a very bright woman and very good at what she does."
Pedroza, Shaeffer and Aichele deserve a lot of credit for keeping varsity competitive every year.
They have been responsible for the growth and development of less experienced players on junior varsity and the C-team.
"All three work really well together and get the girls ready to come up (to varsity)," Postlewait said. "They're teaching the girls there what it takes and what they're supposed to be doing. You see the improvements all the time."
Inheriting quality, learning from a Hall of Famer
Jason Postlewait thanked Arch McHie for passing along a program that replenishes its talent pool every year, giving them good reason to be optimistic about not only this season but several more down the road.
He likened it to his own high school playing days, 1988-92 at DeSales with Kim Cox as both the baseball and football coach.
Cox was in the midst of a stellar DeSales coaching tenure that would eventually get him inducted into the state Hall of Fame before he was done.
By the time Cox stepped aside in 2015 after 34 years, he had seen 24 of his baseball teams advance all the way to a state championship final with 19 finishing on top.
Meanwhile, also being the head football coach periodically, seven of his gridiron squads went to the title game. Three were victorious.
Postlewait was a freshman in the spring of '89 when DeSales won its first state championship in baseball, and his senior year opened with the first football crown in school history before ending with another baseball title. They had placed second the previous spring.
Cox was engineering more than a winning team each season, but a factory that resulted in the seemingly endless DeSales dynasty. The '92 baseball team, which included Postlewait playing as a senior, won the first of 14 state titles in a 15-year span. The exception still made it to the semifinals.
Postlewait felt he is inheriting similar operations from McHie.
"It's been very successful for that reason," Postlewait said. "They teach each other what it takes to win. There's not a lot of selfishness that goes on with that, which is rare and very much appreciated."
Postlewait also credited both Cox and McHie for being role models of character.
Their teams may have been successful, but they also understood it was no one-man show.
"The whole thing was about the kids," Postlewait said. "It has nothing to do with them, and that's a big deal.
"People get lost in that sometimes."
A thrill came to Postlewait in picking up the torch.
Postlewait looked to follow in the footsteps of McHie, who the Mid-Columbia Conference named its Coach of the Year three times (2016, '21, '22).
"With all the work he's done in with the FFA and (Associated Student Body) and all the stuff he's been involved in, there's a plethora of kids around this area and outside of this area that I think really benefited from having him as a mentor.
"If I can be half that successful, I'll be excited."
First team packed with potential
Wa-Hi finally opened its spring 2023 fast-pitch softball season Wednesday, March 15, but the Blue Devils were defeated by powerhouse Pendleton in a 17-7 loss at Murr. The March 11 game against University had been cancelled.
Jason Postlewait was with the Blue Devils for their first game, and will stay with them for practices and games as much as possible the next few days, even though the Arch McHie had agreed to fill in as the head coach for as long as necessary this season before he officially retires.
"It was unfortunate we fell to Pendleton," Postlewait said. "But we had a few very positive things occur. Raquelle Justice homered for us, and Addie Bowen as hit a home run for us.
"There's just some things we've got to clean up."
The Blue Devils are scheduled to be back at it Saturday up in Othello for a doubleheader, and Postlewait has every intention of joining them for the trip.
From the moment he was named the new head coach, Postlewait knew his Blue Devils could very well follow in the footsteps of the 2022 state runner-up.
"We have a really talented group of kids coming back," Postlewait said. "Our whole left side of the infield coming back with (Layryn) Bergevin and (Sidney) McCauley at shortstop and third base. Both are exceedingly talented. They had some big hits for us last year. Both of them.
"We have a centerfielder (Sara Justice) back. Our catcher (Raquelle Justice) is exceedingly talented. We have our rightfielder (Hayleigh Burke) back. We have a pitcher (Anna Delarosa) that's coming back, and we're getting a couple of talented freshmen that we've seen in travel ball and who are bring a lot to the table.
"We'll be competitive. We might have a shot at making some noise."
Disturbing preseason news
Wa-Hi's spring 2023 fast-pitch softball players were closing in on their first game after just over week of preseason practices, when new head coach Jason Postlewait was informed March 9 that a cancerous tumor existed on the frontal lobe of his brain.
The news shocked Postlewait as much as anyone else, because he had not felt or sensed anything that might cause concern — not until his routine eye exam the previous day at Valley Vision, on Main Street.
"I was doing one of those quick little tests with the squiggly lines but then started having trouble spotting them," Postlewait said. "My eye doctor, Dr. (Jusitn) Dalke, said he might have found a tumor. He told me I needed to go get an MRI (magnetic resonance imaging), so I did."
Confirmation came the next day, barely 20 minutes after Postlewait underwent an MRI in Walla Walla at Providence St. Mary Medical Center.
Postlewait urges folks to maintain regular appointments and trust their doctors.
"(Dr. Dalke) was very forceful," Postlewait said. "Just by the tone of his voice, he was making sure I'd get the MRI.
"I'm glad he did. I'm lucky that this was found when it was, before it could develop if something much worse."
Consulting with doctors and booking a surgical procedure for March 23 at UW to try and remove as much of the tumor as possible, Postlewait learned the length of recovery was "up in the air. It could be a year and a half. It could be decades."
But he remains optimistic.
"We're lucky the state of Washington has a couple of outstanding surgeons," Postlewait said. "I'm confident. I actually feel blessed."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.