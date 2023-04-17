SANDY, Utah — Walla Walla High School’s JROTC Precision and Sporter Class Rifle Teams competed at the Civilian Marksmanship Program’s Western Regional Championship in Sandy, Utah, on Friday and Saturday, April 14-15.
Ten competitive marksmen from the Blue Devil JROTC Rifle program received invitations to the two-day rifle match that included 20 shots from each of three firing positions: prone, standing and kneeling.
On the first day of competition, the Precision team was led by Cadet Captain Tristan Scott, who fired a 564 out of 600 possible points.
Other precision shooters competing were Cadet Lieutenant Micah Vawter, Cadet Major Benjamin Nelson, Cadet Major Maximus Malone and Cadet Lieutenant Colonel Kaden Kerr.
At the close of day one, the Precision team ended on a score of 2,227.
The Sporter team fared well on the first day of the match, the leading scorer being sophomore Cadet Sergeant Spahira Rynaski with a 525, followed close behind by teammate Cadet Lieutenant Aviella Wilson at a 519.
Cadet Master Sergeant Clayton Johnson, Cadet Master Sergeant Chanze Martz and Cadet Command Sergeant Major Gerardo Soto rounded out the team, producing a total score of 2,042.
“We are really pleased with our Sporter team’s performance today,” team captain Nelson said after Friday’s match. “Everyone on the team was well over 500.”
On the second day of competition, Vawter led the team, shooting a career-high score of 571, followed by Scott with a 569 and Nelson at 560.
The team ended the day in seventh place overall with a score of 4,484.
“Vawter’s performance today is very encouraging,” Wa-Hi rifle team coach Mark Mebes said after the conclusion of shooting on Saturday. “My entire Precision team is graduating this year except for Vawter. It will be vital to have his experience next year as we rebuild.”
In the Sporter category, Wilson led the team on Saturday with a 528, followed by Rynaski at 520 and Soto with a 516.
With everyone on the Sporter team scoring above a 500, the Blue Devils improved the second day by producing a 2,056, bringing their two-day total to 4,098 and putting them in 11th place in the west.
Over the next few weeks, the CMP will host regional matches in Ohio and Alabama that, when compiled nationally, will rank high-school-age rifle teams vying for a berth at the CMP National Championship held in Camp Perry, Ohio this summer.
The Blue Devils return home this week to await their national ranking and a possible invitation to nationals in July.
