KENNEWICK — Walla Walla High's No. 2 doubles team of Lauren Adams and Alexa Diaz advanced to regional play with a second-place finish at the Mid-Columbia Conference Championships.
The MCC tournament began Saturday, May 14, at Southridge High School, and finished at Kennewick High on Monday.
The District 8 regional tournament is Friday in Spokane.
“Though we didn’t advance as many players as we had hoped, we did advance one team from doubles play," Blue Devils coach Keven Peck said. "Lauren Adams and Alexa Diaz placed second in doubles and will move forward to Friday’s regional play in Spokane."
Wa-Hi's Adams and Diaz defeated two teams from Southridge and one from Hermiston before falling in the MCC finale against a Southridge team.
At No. 1 singles, Blue Devil Grace McDevitt won a match against a Southridge foe before falling to a pair of Kennewick players and did not place.
At No. 2 singles, Audra Walmsley also did not place after a first-round loss, and did Kaitlyn Flinders at No. 3.
The Blue Devils' No. 1 doubles team of Amilia Gutierrez and Keegan Isenhower won their first match against a Southridge team, but didn't place with a loss to Hermiston and then a medical default.
At No. 3 doubles, Wa-Hi's Emily Garcia and Clara Johnson dropped their first match to Southridge and did not place.
“It was great to see Lauren and Alexa play well and demonstrate the skills they have worked all season to develop," Peck said. "Making it to the MCC Championship match is a great accomplishment. This is the first trip to the regional District 8 tournament for both players. I am excited to see how far they can go.
“I’m really proud of how all the girls battled during the MCC Championships," he said. "The competition was tough. They battled for every point and represented Walla Walla High School very well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.