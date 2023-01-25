Walla Walla High School, despite a 33-point effort by Hermiston's Izzy Simmons, improved to 7-4 in Mid-Columbia Conference play and 9-6 overall after a 77-70 victory over the Bulldogs on Tuesday, Jan. 24, in the Wa-Hi gym.
Cami Martin scored a team-high 23 points in the game and Lauryn Bergevin added 22 for the Blue Devils, who have won three straight games.
Jailyn Davenport and Carly Martin followed with 12 and 10 points, respectively, for Wa-Hi.
The Blue Devils opened up an 11-point lead, 24-13, after one quarter. Cami Martin scored eight points in the period, Bergevin tallied seven, and Carly Martin contributed six.
Bergevin and Cami Martin matched one another with seven points apiece in the second quarter, but Wa-Hi had its lead cut to seven, 42-35, by halftime.
Simmons kept Hermiston in the game with 16 points in frame two.
The Bulldogs, thanks to 13 more points from Simmons, clawed to within two, 56-54, by the end of the third quarter.
Davenport proves to be a difference maker in the fourth period. She scored 10 points to help Wa-Hi pull away for the seven-point triumph.
Martin had nine field goals in the game and was 3-for-4 from the free throw line.
Simmons made 11 shots from the field including seven from 3-point range.
"(This) game was a great win for us," Wa-Hi coach Tresa Reibel said. "We lost to them on the road, so it was big that we close out the game at home. My girls played with a lot of (heart) and I love it. They continue to get mentally and physically stronger everyday.
"Learning how to not only win close games, but close, physical games is an acquired skill which they are definitely learning to to," she said. "This team is developing great chemistry on the floor and and it shows. I couldn’t be prouder."
The Blue Devils play at Chiawana on Friday and host Southridge on Saturday.
