KENNEWICK — Walla Walla High School's girls basketball team allowed 25 first-quarter points in a 79-47 Mid-Columbia Conference loss to Kamiakin on Tuesday, Jan. 31.
The Blue Devils, who have two regular-season games remaining, dropped to 8-6 in conference play and 10-8 overall after Tuesday's tumble.
Wa-Hi gave up 10 first-quarter field goals and trailed 25-12 at the quarter buzzer.
The Blue Devils fell further behind in the second quarter after the Braves tallied 18 points in the period.
Wa-Hi trailed 43-21 at halftime.
The Blue Devils showed signs of life in the third quarter. Miriam Hutchens scored seven of her team-high 13 points in the period and Cami Martin added five as Wa-Hi enjoyed its most productive quarter of the game (14 points).
But Kamiakin advanced its lead to 23, 58-35, after three.
Madi Reibel, who scored 11 points, had four two-point baskets and Emerson Schulke added a pair of buckets to account for the Blue Devils' scoring in the final frame.
"(Tuesday) was a tough loss for us against a very skilled Kamiakin team," Wa-Hi coach Tresa Reibel said. "Their length and size were difficult matchups for us. We were getting shots but not hitting the shots we usually (get) was frustrating for us.
"It is one game, which doesn’t effect our postseason ambitions we’ve had since day one," she said. "We talked about it in the locker room and then that was it. We are on to the next game."
Wa-Hi ends the home portion of its regular-season schedule on Friday when it hosts Kennewick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.