COLLEGE PLACE — Walla Walla High's girls tennis team closed the Mid-Columbia Conference schedule with a 5-2 victory over Kennewick at Walla Walla University on Monday, May 9.
In singles play, the Blue Devils' Grace McDevitt fell, 6-0, 6-0, to the Lions' Janie Buckingham, and Wa-Hi's Audra Walmsley lost to Victoria Martinez, 4-6, 6-1, 6-4.
Then the Blue Devils hit their winning streak, with Kaitlyn Flinders downing Sage Gardner, 6-0, 6-1, and Grace Butler defeated Tarhlyn Prince, 6-0, 6-0.
The victories continued for Wa-Hi in doubles play, with Amilia Gutierrez and Keegan Isenhower taking care of Kennewick's Marissa Haverlok and Zoe Haws, 6-0, 6-0, Lauren Adams and Alexa Diaz swept past Kimberly Booth and Simeran Mattar, 6-0, 6-0, and Emily Sanchez and Clara Johnson battled past Brooklyn Estes and Yalar Capitio, 7-5, 6-4.
The Blue Devils finished 2-6 in league play.
“It was good to get a win in our last match," Wa-Hi coach Keven Peck said. "It gives us some much-needed momentum as we enter the postseason. This week is critical in our development. We need to take all the lessons learned over the season and compile them to for a solid week of practice.
"I know the girls are ready to get to work and prepare themselves for Saturday’s MCC championships," he said. "It’s going to be fun to watch each player put their season-long work on the line and see how far they can go in the tournament.”
