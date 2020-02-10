PASCO — The Walla Walla High School Blue Devil Dance team had two strong state-qualifying scores at the Chiawana Invite on Saturday.
However, Wa-Hi’s scores were only high enough to garner a second-place in the Pom category and third in Dance.
The Blue Devil’s Dance score of 219.2 was just half a point behind first-place Hanford. Kentwood’s score was within that half point between Wa-Hi and Hanford for second place.
The Blue Devils took second in Pom behind Pasco.
The Blue Devil dancers’ next competition is Feb. 22 at Hanford High School.
The district championships are March 7 in Spokane and the state championships are March 27 in Yakima at the Sundome.