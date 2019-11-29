Walla Walla High School rolls out the mat here on Saturday at the Blue Devil Gym to officially begin the 2019-20 prep wrestling season with its Take Down Tournament starting at 10 a.m.
College Place will be among the 10 teams here Saturday.
A week later, Pomeroy wrestlers get going at a tournament Dec. 7 in Potlach, Idaho.
So the local Washington preps take their first steps with hopes of finishing at the annual state championships, Mat Classic XXXII, the weekend of Feb. 21-22 at the Tacoma Dome.
Walla Walla High School
Three wrestlers at Wa-Hi return from competing at state last year.
Ruben Lozano moves up to the 113-pound weight class in Class 4A after finishing the 2018-19 season with three victories out of five matches in the 106 bracket at state on a busy weekend.
Hazardous weather conditions across the region the previous weekend had forced the WIAA to postpone regionals, and carry those tournaments into state as early rounds — all in the same two days.
Lozano is one of three seniors, joining Camrin Henzel (126) and Tanner Siller (152), to led a young team with 29 boys.
Though the Blue Devil boys may be light on experience, they have plenty of depth.
Meanwhile, Nayeli Flores and Annelise Whitaker both also return from state to lead a girls team featuring 11 participants this year.
“Ruben Lozano, Camrin Henzel, Tanner Siller, Nayeli Flores, and Annelise Whitaker contribute to our strong senior leadership,” Blue Devils coach Jacob Butenhoff said. “And we are exited to have some great contributors on the team in Jake Humphrey, Omar Cruz, and Freddy Garza.
“It’s going to be a fun year.”
The boys are loaded with Lozano and John Mark Whitaker (106) taking the lighter weight classes.
A pair of freshmen, Jesus Vasquez, and Drew Humphrey, join sophomore Izard Sanchez at 120.
Henzel has 126, while Donny Birdwell leads a packed 132 contingent with Tanner Bollinger, Mateo Casio, Kason Fortune and Preston Hansen.
Dylan Fowler and Jack McVey battle at 138, along with TC Siller, while Alejandro Mata and Isaac Rosales lead at group at 145 that also includes Emilio Navarette and Ethan Hunt.
Wa-Hi also has both Tanner Siller and Zach Thompson at 152, Jakob Humphrey at 160, Aiden Lopez 170, Freddy Garza and Alex Perez both at 182, and Matthew Gradwahl 195.
For the 220-pounder weight class, Wa-Hi has Omar Cruz, Victor Lopez Salazar, and Jeremiah Thompkins.
Erick Enriquez takes the 285 heavyweights.
Meanwhile, the Wa-Hi girls wrestling team also features a deep roster with an experienced core.
Nayeli Flores moves up to the 115-pound weight class after finishing last season with three victories out her five matches in the 105 bracket.
Likewise, Annelise Whitaker looks to take on 140 after going 2-2 at state last year in 130.
Wa-Hi also has freshman Emily Flores at 100, Sophia Pandelo at 120, and Kylie May Kemp at 125.
Yaritza Aguilar and Maya Betzler share 130 matches, Emily Lawrence joins Whitaker at 140, Jimena Espana has 145, Sophia De Francesco takes 160 and Kate Marin is at 190.
College Place High
Alex Smith and Kole Stubblefield return from Mat Classic XXXI to lead a College Place prep wrestling team with more plenty of solid candidates for a spot at state in Class 1A.
Smith is back at the 285-pound weight class, where he finished last season with a victory in his three matches at state.
Edi Preciado nearly gave College Place another representative among heavyweights at state last year, finishing at districts, but the junior returns to give the coach Mike Holden plenty of strength at 285.
Meanwhile, Stubblefield moves up to 132 after competing in 120 last year at state.
Holden sees Smith, Preciado and Stubblefield paving the way toward another fun season.
“College Place High School wrestling is looking forward to another successful building year,” Holden said. “As we enter our third season of existence, we’re continuing to build this program.
“We have two state qualifiers returning, Kole Stubblefield and Alex Smith,” Holden said. “They had a busy summer, attending intensive camps and wanting to place at state this year. I look forward to great things happening this season for these two boys.
“Edi Preciado was one match away from qualifying for state last year, and it’s good to see him back,” Holden said. “He has every opportunity to make it to state this year.”
The rest of the College Place roster includes new faces in junior transfer Jesse Hernandez at 195 and four freshmen with Callan Smith (110), Arran Murphy (180) as well as both Nick Lackey and Tyler Clark at 220.
“Jesse Hernandez is a transfer from Moscow, Idaho, and he brings a lot of experience to the wrestling room,” Holden said. “I’ve been pleased with what I’ve seen from Jesse. It’s going to be great to see what he can bring this season. I feel he will also be a state qualifier.
“Nick Lackey and Arran Murphy come in as freshmen,” Holden said. “They both had success at the middle school level. All they’re lacking is the experience piece. They’re working hard every day at practice. It’s going to be exciting to see them grow and mature and be successful on the mats.
“Newcomers to the sport this year are freshmen Callan Smith and Tyler Clark,” Holden said. “They’re still learning. They’re raw, but have been very coachable — and that’s a good thing.
“I’m ok with our turnout,” Holden said. “It seems eight is our magical number. We will work hard and be ready for battle. We continue to build this program. We will compete every match. We will work hard and be disciplined everyday in practice, and with that hard work and discipline mentality, we will be successful and send kids onto state.”
Pomeroy
Though the smallest of local schools, Pomeroy is prepared to once again send the most kids to state in the 2B/1B brackets — and that includes Dayton senior Carlos Norris practicing, traveling and wrestling alongside the Pirates.
Back from state last year, Pomeroy has Mason Baker, Devon Noffsinger, Braedyn White and Will Winona as well as Norris.
Norris returns to the 138-pound weight class, where he went 2-2 at state last year.
“Carlos is a tough kid, and with his speed and agility, he is hard to beat,” Pirates coach Ben Slaybaugh said. “I think he has something to prove in his last year after placing in state as a sophomore and just missing the medal rounds last year.”
Baker, White, Winona and Noffsinger meanwhile are poised to make the trip to Tacoma an annual occurrence.
“Pomeroys team is young this year,” Slaybaugh said. “We don’t have a single senior.”
Baker moves up to 126 after winning one of his three matches for Pomeroy in the 120 bracket at state last year, and White is set for 170 now after going 2-2 at Mat Classic XXXI in 160.
“I expect good things from junior Mason Baker, who is a two-time state participant, and also looking tough is Braedyn White, who had a standout season last year as a freshman,” coach Slaybaugh remarked. “(White) will probably wrestle there again this year, but he is going to be a more solid 170 pounder this year.”
Winona is now at 182 after seeing action in 170 at state last year, and now at 138, Noffsinger looks for a return to state after illness kept him from Tacoma despite having qualified for the 132 bracket.
“Will Winona is another returning state participant who was just coming on strong at the end of last season,” Slaybaugh said. “He looks to be picking up where he left off, and with his size and added strength, he should do well.
“Also returning is Devon Noffsinger, who qualified for state the last two years but missed out on the trip last season due to illness,” Slaybaugh said. “He his nursing a broken finger and will miss the first month of the season, but Devon worked hard all off season and improved his skills and added more muscle.
“I expect him to be a real force when he comes back,” Slaybaugh said. “He has a lot to prove after the way his season ended last year.”
Meanwhile, the Pirates also have Devon Knuteson at 145 and Thomas Sylvester 195 with freshman Lane Shawley at 113 and classmate Nick Hastings at 132.