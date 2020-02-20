Walla Walla High School, College Place, Pomeroy and Dayton are sending wrestlers to Mat Classic XXXII on Friday and Saturday at the Tacoma Dome.
Each bracket includes 16 contenders battling for the state title after placing high enough to qualify at regionals over the weekend.
Wa-Hi senior Annelise Whitaker, less than a week after capturing the Region 4 championship in the 140-pound weight class at Othello, Wash., joins teammate Nayeli Flores-Roque (100) in representing the Blue Devil girls.
"We are excited to see these two put themselves on a podium in a week," Blue Devils coach Jacob Butenhoff said. "Annelise again made some Wa-Hi history by becoming a regional champion. She has so many weapons that she scores off of that many of her opponents do not have an answer to. She too has believed in the process, and has had a great journey thus far.
"Aggressive hands and running doubles with a high pace makes Nayeli a force on the mat," Butenhoff said. "She is so good, and I’m looking forward to seeing her scoring massive points at the state tournament."
While each girls weight class has one bracket, the boys further separate their divisions by school size.
The boys 4A 113 includes Wa-Hi senior Ruben Lozano, and Jakob Humphrey is at 160.
"Both of these boys made the decision early on that we were going to find the toughest, baddest route," Butenhoff said. "And they have continued to prove that they are two of the best wrestlers in the state day in and day out.
"Lozano is an animal," Butenhoff said. "The gas tank and drive that he has absolutely wears kids down. He steps out on the mat with the goal of breaking his opponents, and finds a way. Ruben has done a great job of training his mind to fight through difficult situations and look to score from anywhere on the mat. His work ethic and leadership have been a huge part of our program.
"Jake Humphrey has no fear," Butenhoff said. "He made the choice to compete in arguably the toughest weight class in the state that I can ever remember. He is and will continue to beat very tough kids with all-out physicality. His heavy hands and power steps lead to big takedowns and pins. He is an absolute blast to coach and watch perform."
College Place junior Alex Smith, a Region 3 champ, is in Class 1A 285.
"Alex has been working really hard to get where he is," College Place coach Mike Holden said. "He’s been a great captain and leader on this team, as well as a ambassador to the sport of wrestling. We’re excited to see how far he makes it. Last year, he was a one-day state participant but he should make it to the medal rounds this year. Alex has goals and a vision to become a state champion. I’m excited for him and we will see what happens this weekend."
The 285 bracket might also include another College Place boy, with Edi Preciado having qualified for state as an alternate — on hand to compete in the event a scratch opens up a spot in the bracket.
College Place also has Jesse Hernandez as an alternate at 195.
"Anything can happen," Holden said. "I’ve seen it many times where wrestlers get an injury or something happens at school or don’t make weight. Both these guys will be the first up if someone from our region don’t make it in their respective weights. Therefore, these boys will continue to push each other and be ready for whatever happens."
Carlos Norris, a Dayton senior who has wrestled alongside the Pomeroy team the last two season, is in the Class 1B-2B bracket for 138.
"Norris is looking poised for a strong finish in Tacoma," Pomeroy coach Ben Slaybaugh said. "He has wrestled well this season, but as of late, he is really pouring it on. He gave Tonasket's Colin Silverthorn, a two-time state champ, a run for his money last weekend in regionals. It's a match Carlos can win, and I think there's a chance we could see it in Tacoma. Carlos is an electric wrestler, and when he is firing on all cylinders he is tough to beat."
Pomeroy is also sending Braedyn White (170) and Will Winona (182), with eighth grader Curtis Winona (160) coming along as an alternate.
"Sophomore Braedyn White is going to make is second trip in two years to represent the Pirates in Tacoma," Slaybaugh said. "Braedyn is a very solid kid for his age wrestling in one of the toughest weight classes. Braedyn doesn't do anything flashy, but is relentless in his offensive attack, and it's hard for guys to outlast that. There's a good chance we'll see Braedyn on the podium Saturday if he wrestles like he has all year.
"Will Winona is also making his second debut in two years," Slaybaugh said. "Will is a great kid, and he works hard. He's dirty strong, and has a nasty first attack on his feet. He comes in hard, and it catches guys off guard. When Will gets rolling, he is a tough competitor, and I think he can have some good matches at state."